Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICMAI CMA admit card 2022 announced; know how to download

    The ICMAI CMA Intermediate and Final Exam will begin on June 27 and conclude on July 3, 2022, per the timetable.

    ICMAI CMA admit card 2022 announced; know how to download - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 22, 2022, 5:17 PM IST

    The June term examination admits card has been given by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, ICMAI. The admit card for the Intermediate and Final June 2022 Term Examination is available for download at icmai.in the ICMAI website.

    For the tests in June, the ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2022 is now available. On June 27, 2022, these tests are expected to start. The ICMAI CMA Intermediate and Final Exam will begin on June 27 and conclude on July 3, 2022, per the timetable. The test will be given in two sessions from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, and 10 am to 1 pm, respectively.

    Here's  how to download the ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2022:
    1) Go to the official website, icmai.in
    2) Click on the student tab and then click on examination 
    3) New page will appear on the monitor's screen
    5) On the admit card link click
    4) Key in your Registration number and click on the login
    5) The ICMAI CMA admit card will appear on the screen
    6) Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future need

    Candidates must bring a hard copy of this CMA Admit Card 2022, as well as a valid photo ID, to the exam hall. Without this, they may be denied the opportunity to take the exam. Furthermore, please visit the official website for more information on the ICMAI CMA exam.

    Also Read: Telangana Inter Results 2022: TS BIE likely to announce 1st and 2nd Intermediate results on June 23

    Also Read: JEE Main 2022 admit card for session-1 declared; know details here

    Also Read: Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022: Class 12th results declared; Know how to check, passing percentage & more

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2022, 5:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 announced; know pass percentage, websites, other details - adt

    AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 announced; know pass percentage, websites, other details

    Telangana Inter Results 2022: TS BIE likely to announce 1st and 2nd Intermediate results on June 23 - adt

    Telangana Inter Results 2022: TS BIE likely to announce 1st and 2nd Intermediate results on June 23

    CSEET 2022: Application process for November exams begins; All you need to know - adt

    CSEET 2022: Application process for November exams begins; All you need to know

    Jharkhand JAC Class 10th 12th science results 2022 declared Know pass percentage toppers other details gcw

    JAC Class 10th, 12th results 2022 declared: 91.43% pass in intermediate, 91.19% students pass in matric

    JEE Main 2022 admit card for session-1 declared; know details here - adt

    JEE Main 2022 admit card for session-1 declared; know details here

    Recent Stories

    Video of JD(S) MLA slapping ITI principal in Karnataka's Mandya goes viral - gps

    Video of JD(S) MLA slapping ITI principal in Karnataka's Mandya goes viral

    football No place like home! Juventus Paul Pogba receives hero's welcome in Guinea watch video snt

    No place like home! Paul Pogba receives hero's welcome in Guinea - WATCH

    Pandharpur wari procession reaches Pune; PMC sets up free medical camps - adt

    Pandharpur wari procession reaches Pune; PMC sets up free medical camps

    Exclusive: Film producer Neeraj talks about LGBTQ films, Article 377, same-sex marriages, and more RBA

    Exclusive: Film producer Neeraj talks about LGBTQ movies, Section 377, same-sex marriages, and more

    Marina Granovskaia to quit as Chelsea director; Todd Boehly to fill in temporarily-ayh

    Marina Granovskaia to quit as Chelsea director; Todd Boehly to fill in temporarily

    Recent Videos

    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon