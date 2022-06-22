ICMAI CMA admit card 2022 announced; know how to download

The June term examination admits card has been given by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, ICMAI. The admit card for the Intermediate and Final June 2022 Term Examination is available for download at icmai.in the ICMAI website.

For the tests in June, the ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2022 is now available. On June 27, 2022, these tests are expected to start. The ICMAI CMA Intermediate and Final Exam will begin on June 27 and conclude on July 3, 2022, per the timetable. The test will be given in two sessions from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, and 10 am to 1 pm, respectively.

Here's how to download the ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2022:

1) Go to the official website, icmai.in

2) Click on the student tab and then click on examination

3) New page will appear on the monitor's screen

5) On the admit card link click

4) Key in your Registration number and click on the login

5) The ICMAI CMA admit card will appear on the screen

6) Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future need

Candidates must bring a hard copy of this CMA Admit Card 2022, as well as a valid photo ID, to the exam hall. Without this, they may be denied the opportunity to take the exam. Furthermore, please visit the official website for more information on the ICMAI CMA exam.

