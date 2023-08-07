Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: June scores likely to be released tonight on icai.nic.in; here's how to check

    Accompanying the release of the ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 results, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will also unveil the pass percentage of candidates, in addition to the list of top performers.

    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 3:57 PM IST

    The anticipated release of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation (CA Foundation) June results for 2023 is scheduled for tonight, August 7, 2023, at 9 pm. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will be responsible for announcing the CA Foundation Result 2023. Once unveiled, candidates who participated in the ICAI CA Foundation June exams 2023 will have the opportunity to access their scorecards via the official website icai.nic.in.

    It's important to be aware that if the ICAI CA Foundation results are not disclosed today, they are highly likely to be announced in the early hours of August 8, 2023. According to an official statement, the tentative time for result declaration is 10 am. To access the CA Foundation results online, candidates are advised to have their roll number and registration number readily available, which can be found on their admit cards.

    Meanwhile, accompanying the release of the ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 results, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will also unveil the pass percentage of candidates, in addition to the list of top performers. To successfully clear the exam, candidates need to secure a minimum of 40% marks in each CA Foundation paper and achieve an aggregate score of 50%.

    To check the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023, follow these steps:

    Step 1: Begin by visiting icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in.

    Step 2: Navigate through the homepage to locate the "CA Foundation Result 2023" link.

    Step 3: Click on the link to be redirected to a new page. Input your login credentials as required.

    Step 4: Click on either "Submit" or "Check Result" to proceed.

    Step 5: Your result will promptly appear on the screen.

    Step 6: Thoroughly examine your result and confirm the accuracy of the information on the scorecard.

    Step 7: Download the ICAI CA Foundation scorecard for future reference.

    Step 8: For your convenience, consider printing a hard copy of the scorecard as a record and for further use.

