How to write a strong resume: Essential Dos and Don’ts

Learn the essential dos and don'ts of resume writing. This guide covers structure, education, experience, achievements, and more, helping you create a resume that stands out and lands you interviews. 

How to write a strong resume Essential Dos and Donts iwh
Author
Ishwi Singh
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 11:06 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 11:06 AM IST

A strong resume highlights your skills, experience, and qualifications in a way that grabs the employer's attention. It is an essential document that helps you get noticed and makes you stand out from the competition. In order to increase your chances of being shortlisted and invited for the interviews, you must pay attention to how you create your resumes. Today, let’s explore some essential Dos and Don’ts that will help you make a lasting impression on your employer. 

How to begin?

Before creating or modifying your resume, always start by paying close attention to the job listing. Write down the key words that you find in the job description; this will help you understand what the employer is looking for in a candidate. Creating a resume based on the needs of the job and further highlighting it with your experience and achievements can surely help you get noticed. 

Your resume must contain a header, your personal details like email address, phone number, and location. Adding a passport size photo is not essential unless it has been requested by the employer. Write a short summary that showcases your skills and experience. Use standard fonts like Times New Roman, Calibri, or Ariel. Refrain from adding any images or italics.

Structure Dos and Don’ts
Dos
•    Using clean and simple layout is essential. Keep your resume well-organised and easy to read. Use standard fonts, headings in bold, and bullet points to make it more visually appealing. If you like, you can also split the page into two parts, but make sure to use a larger font so that it’s easy to read. 
•    Add the relevant skills and experience that is mentioned in the job description. 
•    A one-page resume stands out the most. However, if you possess extensive work experience, you can extend it to two pages. Remember, be concise while highlighting your skills. 

Don’ts
•    Avoid adding details that are irrelevant. You may feel that adding more and extensive information will give you an edge, but the employers only look for concise and relevant information, that is required in a candidate to fulfil the role’s responsibilities.
•    Be professional when using the fonts and colours. Don’t use unnecessary items in your resume that may distract the employer from reading the essential details. 

Education Dos and Don’ts
Dos
•    Add all the essential educational qualifications. Start by listing your most recent degree. Include the name of the institution, degree, and year of graduation.
•    If you have completed some relevant courses and possess certifications in the respective field, do mention them. They might help you land an interview. 
Don’ts
•    If you’ve completed higher education and have mentioned the details, you don’t need to include your school education. Refrain from doing so. 
•    Unless it has been asked by the employer, do not mention your university grades or marks. However, if you received exceptionally high grades, you may mention them. 

Experience Dos and Don’ts
Dos
•    Start by listing your most recent job experience. Use bold headlines. Add the information about what you did, learned, or gained from your experience at a certain company. 
•    Use bullet points. Start your sentences with action verbs like “managed,” “collaborated,” “led,” or “spearheaded” to describe your responsibilities and achievements. 
•    Whenever possible, include numbers or statistics to show the impact of your work (e.g., "increased sales by 20%").

Don’ts
•    Don’t list irrelevant work experience that does not add any value to your resume. For example, if you’re applying for a graphic designing job, don’t mention your brief experience in HR (if you have any), unless you can show that your skills are adaptable. 
•    Be very specific about what you did and the results you achieved.

Achievements Dos and Don’ts
Dos
•    Highlight any notable achievements like awards, recognitions, scholarships, or projects that demonstrate your skills and impact.
•    This could include sales numbers, project completion rates, or customer satisfaction improvements. If you come from a creative background, attach your portfolios relevant to the work.
Don’ts
•    Being honest on your resume is important. Don’t write about any achievements that you’ve never had. Exaggerating on your resume can harm your credibility in the long run. 
•    Only list the most important achievements. Always keep it concise. 

Keeping it Simple
Dos
•    Avoid jargon or overly complicated language. The goal is to communicate your strengths effectively.
•    Always double-check your resume for spelling and grammar mistakes. A clean, error-free resume shows professionalism. You may ask your friends and colleagues to proof-read them for you.
Don’ts
•    Stick to the essentials. A resume is not the place for stories or unnecessary details. Avoid listing your hobbies and personal interests.
•    Keep it simple and professional. Avoid using fancy graphics or templates that could distract from the content.

In conclusion, a strong resume highlights your strengths and makes a lasting impression. By following these essential dos and don’ts, you can create a resume that stands out to employers and boosts your chances of landing the job you want. Keep it clear, concise, and focused on what matters most, your skills, experience, and achievements. All the best for your journey!

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

7 fully funded scholarships for Indian students to study abroad iwh

7 fully funded scholarships for Indian students to study abroad

7 practical tips to score more than 90 percent in 12th boards iwh

7 practical tips to score more than 90% in 12th boards

Did you know 87% Indian jobseekers use AI to enhance their resumes? check what report reveals gcw

Did you know 87% Indian jobseekers use AI to enhance their resumes?

Parents ALERT! Short video usage linked to poor academic performance in children, study finds snt

Parents ALERT! Short video usage linked to poor academic performance in children, study finds

India Post MTS Recruitment 2025: Apply online for 10th pass jobs today! AJR

India Post MTS Recruitment 2025: Apply online for 10th pass jobs today!

Recent Stories

BREAKING: BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla wins Chandigarh Mayor election by 19 votes, defeats AAP-Congress alliance shk

BREAKING: BJP’s Harpreet Kaur Babla wins Chandigarh Mayor election, defeats AAP-Congress alliance (WATCH)

Rajasthan HC calls for legislation on live-in relationships, directs registration by govt authority shk

Rajasthan HC calls for legislation on live-in relationships, directs registration by govt authority

How the Indian Navy is consolidating great power status while Pakistan, Bangladesh flounder in Indian ocean vkp

How the Indian Navy is consolidating great power status while Pakistan, Bangladesh flounder in Indian ocean

Maha Kumbh 2025: Do Aghoris Eat Human Flesh? Fact or Myth? TRUTH is OUT

Do Aghoris Eat Human Flesh? Fact or Myth? TRUTH is OUT

I am speechless: Emotional Triple H reacts after being inducted into WWE Hall of Fame 2025 (WATCH) HRD

‘I am speechless’: Emotional Triple H reacts after being inducted into WWE Hall of Fame 2025 (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon