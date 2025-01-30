How to write a strong resume: Essential Dos and Don’ts

A strong resume highlights your skills, experience, and qualifications in a way that grabs the employer's attention. It is an essential document that helps you get noticed and makes you stand out from the competition. In order to increase your chances of being shortlisted and invited for the interviews, you must pay attention to how you create your resumes. Today, let’s explore some essential Dos and Don’ts that will help you make a lasting impression on your employer.

How to begin?

Before creating or modifying your resume, always start by paying close attention to the job listing. Write down the key words that you find in the job description; this will help you understand what the employer is looking for in a candidate. Creating a resume based on the needs of the job and further highlighting it with your experience and achievements can surely help you get noticed.

Your resume must contain a header, your personal details like email address, phone number, and location. Adding a passport size photo is not essential unless it has been requested by the employer. Write a short summary that showcases your skills and experience. Use standard fonts like Times New Roman, Calibri, or Ariel. Refrain from adding any images or italics.

Structure Dos and Don’ts

Dos

• Using clean and simple layout is essential. Keep your resume well-organised and easy to read. Use standard fonts, headings in bold, and bullet points to make it more visually appealing. If you like, you can also split the page into two parts, but make sure to use a larger font so that it’s easy to read.

• Add the relevant skills and experience that is mentioned in the job description.

• A one-page resume stands out the most. However, if you possess extensive work experience, you can extend it to two pages. Remember, be concise while highlighting your skills.

Don’ts

• Avoid adding details that are irrelevant. You may feel that adding more and extensive information will give you an edge, but the employers only look for concise and relevant information, that is required in a candidate to fulfil the role’s responsibilities.

• Be professional when using the fonts and colours. Don’t use unnecessary items in your resume that may distract the employer from reading the essential details.

Education Dos and Don’ts

Dos

• Add all the essential educational qualifications. Start by listing your most recent degree. Include the name of the institution, degree, and year of graduation.

• If you have completed some relevant courses and possess certifications in the respective field, do mention them. They might help you land an interview.

Don’ts

• If you’ve completed higher education and have mentioned the details, you don’t need to include your school education. Refrain from doing so.

• Unless it has been asked by the employer, do not mention your university grades or marks. However, if you received exceptionally high grades, you may mention them.

Experience Dos and Don’ts

Dos

• Start by listing your most recent job experience. Use bold headlines. Add the information about what you did, learned, or gained from your experience at a certain company.

• Use bullet points. Start your sentences with action verbs like “managed,” “collaborated,” “led,” or “spearheaded” to describe your responsibilities and achievements.

• Whenever possible, include numbers or statistics to show the impact of your work (e.g., "increased sales by 20%").

Don’ts

• Don’t list irrelevant work experience that does not add any value to your resume. For example, if you’re applying for a graphic designing job, don’t mention your brief experience in HR (if you have any), unless you can show that your skills are adaptable.

• Be very specific about what you did and the results you achieved.

Achievements Dos and Don’ts

Dos

• Highlight any notable achievements like awards, recognitions, scholarships, or projects that demonstrate your skills and impact.

• This could include sales numbers, project completion rates, or customer satisfaction improvements. If you come from a creative background, attach your portfolios relevant to the work.

Don’ts

• Being honest on your resume is important. Don’t write about any achievements that you’ve never had. Exaggerating on your resume can harm your credibility in the long run.

• Only list the most important achievements. Always keep it concise.

Keeping it Simple

Dos

• Avoid jargon or overly complicated language. The goal is to communicate your strengths effectively.

• Always double-check your resume for spelling and grammar mistakes. A clean, error-free resume shows professionalism. You may ask your friends and colleagues to proof-read them for you.

Don’ts

• Stick to the essentials. A resume is not the place for stories or unnecessary details. Avoid listing your hobbies and personal interests.

• Keep it simple and professional. Avoid using fancy graphics or templates that could distract from the content.

In conclusion, a strong resume highlights your strengths and makes a lasting impression. By following these essential dos and don’ts, you can create a resume that stands out to employers and boosts your chances of landing the job you want. Keep it clear, concise, and focused on what matters most, your skills, experience, and achievements. All the best for your journey!

Latest Videos