CUET UG Result 2025 Date: An important update for lakhs of students awaiting the CUET UG Result 2025. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate 2025 result will be announced soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet officially announced the date and time of the result. Find out which websites you can check after the CUET UG Result is announced. Here are complete details on how to check and download the result.

When was the CUET UG Exam 2025 held?

This year, the CUET UG exam was held between May 13 and June 3, 2025. A re-test was conducted for some students on June 2 and 4, as they had complaints about out-of-syllabus questions in the previous exam. Now all students are eagerly waiting for the final answer key and the result to be released by NTA.

Where to check CUET UG 2025 Result?

Once declared, the CUET UG scorecard will be available only on the official NTA website: cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their CUET UG 2025 Result through this official website.

How to check the CUET UG 2025 Result?

Students need to keep these two things ready to check their CUET UG 2025 result: their CUET UG 2025 Application Number and Date of Birth (as mentioned on their admit card).

Complete process to check CUET UG 2025 Result

As soon as the CUET UG 2025 Result is released, you can check and download your scorecard by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the cuet.nta.nic.in website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘CUET UG 2025 Scorecard Download’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: After logging in, your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key

The CUET UG Final Answer Key is also expected to be released along with the result. Information about the toppers' list and their marks may also be provided on the NTA website.

Admission process after the CUET UG 2025 Result

Candidates who appeared in the CUET UG 2025 exam should note that there is no common counseling process for CUET UG. After the result, each student will have to apply separately on the website of their preferred university or college.

If you have taken the CUET UG 2025 exam, now is the time to be alert. NTA will soon release the final answer key and the result. Once the result is released, visit the cuet.nta.nic.in website and check your scorecard immediately and get ready for the next process. Keep an eye on cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates and keep your login details ready.