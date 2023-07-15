CUET UG Result 2023: UGC Chairman gives update; exam result by tonight or Sunday morning

According to a tweet by the UGC Chairman, the CUET-UG results update reveals that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is making dedicated efforts to expedite the announcement of results. The NTA has set a target to release the results either tonight or on Sunday morning.

The Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, has confirmed that the release date of the CUET UG 2023 results. The results will be announced either tonight, July 15, or Sunday morning, July 16, 2023. Candidates can access the results through the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG 2023 examination was conducted in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Marathi, Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, English, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Odia, and Urdu.

Previously scheduled for July 17, 2023, the release of CUET UG results has been advanced. The final answer key was already published on July 12, 2023.

Along with the CUET UG results, NTA is also expected to announce the names of subject-wise toppers and their scores. The final answer key will be available after the results are announced. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps provided below:

How to check the result:

* Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in

* Click on the CUET UG 2023 results link on the home page.

* Enter the login details and click on submit.

* Your result will be displayed on the screen.

* Verify the result and download the page.

* Keep a printed copy for future reference.

A total of 841 question papers were used in the CUET UG 2023 examination, with 214 in various languages, 534 in English and Hindi, and 93 in 11 regional languages. These papers comprised a total of 148,000 questions. Candidates had the opportunity to challenge the answer keys from June 29 to July 1, 2023. Approximately 25,782 challenges to the answer keys were received, with 3,886 being unique.