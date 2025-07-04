The CUET UG 2025 results will facilitate admissions to over 240 universities across India. This includes central, state, deemed, private, and government institutions. Learn about the complete list and admission process.

CUET UG Result 2025 Participating Universities List: Based on CUET UG scores, over 240 universities across the country will offer admissions to undergraduate courses this year, including central, state, deemed, and private institutions. This includes 49 Central Universities, 35 State Universities, 25 Deemed Universities, 129 Private Universities, and 5 other government institutions.

Central Universities List

Central Universities include Delhi University (DU), BHU, JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia, AMU, Rajasthan Central University/Kerala/Odisha/Punjab/South Bihar/Tamil Nadu, Dr. Harisingh Gour, Guru Ghasidas University, HNB Garhwal, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, etc. See the list by clicking on the link below.

State Universities List

This includes Delhi Technological University, Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi, Barkatullah University (Bhopal), Devi Ahilya University (Indore), Cluster University of Jammu/Srinagar, Cotton University (Assam), etc. See the complete list by clicking on the link below.

Deemed and Other Government Institutions List

This includes prominent deemed universities like Symbiosis International (Pune), Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham. See the complete list by clicking on the link below.

Private Universities List

Amity, Bennett University, Ashoka University, OP Jindal Global University, Shiv Nadar University, Somaiya Vidyavihar University (Mumbai), etc. See the complete list by clicking on the link below.

CUET UG Result 2025: UG Admission Process (Step-by-step)

Proceed with the admission process after the CUET UG result is released. For this, first-

Check CUET UG Score: Download your marks as soon as the result is declared.

Browse the List: See the list of universities mentioned above and select your preference.

Login to the University's Official Website: Visit the official website of each university (e.g., admission.uod.ac.in - DU which is open for registration).

Registration Form: Upload CUET roll number, 10th-12th marks, ID document, photo-signature, etc. on time (e.g., you can register on Allahabad University's Samarth Portal from June 30 to July 15 for Phase-1, similarly keep an eye on the dates of other preferred colleges).

Course/College Selection: After the scorecard is released, visit the university website and choose your field and college.

Fee Payment: Make e-payment of the admission fee after selecting the options.

Download Slip: Download the receipt and necessary documents for later counseling calls.

Keep an eye on the Deadline: Each college has its own deadline. So keep an eye on the registration date.

Keep Documents Ready: Such as caste, PWD, domicile, latest photographs.