Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CHSE Odisha Board 12th result 2023: HSE Plus Two results to be announced today; here's how to check

    The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will announce Class 12 or Plus Two or HSE final results for Science and Commerce stream students on May 31. The CHSE Odisha class 12th science and commerce stream results will be announced at 11 am at the CHSE office in Bhubaneswar. 

    CHSE Odisha Board 12th result 2023 HSE Plus Two science commerce results to be announced today here is how to check gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 31, 2023, 9:19 AM IST

    The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will release class 12 HSE final results for the Science and Commerce stream today, May 31. Science and commerce CHSE Odisha result links for 2023 will be accessible at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Along with the CHSE 12th result, the board will also release the topper list, overall pass rate, number of students who passed, and other significant information.

    Here's how you can check your marks: 

    • Go to chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in to see the official website.
    • Select the "Results" tab from the homepage.
    • Enter your login information.
    • Results for the CHSE in Odisha will be shown on the screen.
    • For reference in the future, download and print the document.
    • The outcome will be shown on the screen.

    The student can apply for the CHSE plus 2 Odisha supplemental test if they would fail one or more courses.

    To pass the CHSE Odisha HSE test, students must have a minimum score of 33%. Candidates who do not get the required passing marks in one or more courses may register for the CHSE Odisha supplemental examinations in 2023. Candidates who are dissatisfied with their results may request that their answer sheets be reevaluated.

    The Class 12 exams were conducted from 1 March to 5 April. Over 6.2 lakh students appeared for Class 12 exams of which 3.5 lakh were from science stream while 2.7 lakh students were from commerce stream. Last year, the science and commerce results were declared on 27 July.

    The Class 10 results were previously issued by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education on May 18; the total pass rate was 96.4 percent. Girls had outshined boys. The overall pass percentage of girls stand was 97.05 percent while that of the boys was 95.75 percent.

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 9:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BIG Decision! 'Khalistan', 'Separate Sikh Nation' dropped from NCERT Class 12 book; check details AJR

    BIG Decision! 'Khalistan', 'Separate Sikh Nation' dropped from NCERT Class 12 book; check details

    Indian Navy invites applications for 2023 Agniveer vacancies know eligibility criteria how to apply fees and more gcw

    Indian Navy invites applications for Agniveer vacancies; Know eligibility criteria, how to apply & fees

    PSEB Class 10 Result 2023 DECLARED: Here's how to check Punjab Board Class 10 results at pseb.ac.in AJR

    PSEB Class 10 Result 2023 DECLARED: Here's how to check Punjab Board Class 10 results at pseb.ac.in

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 declared Class 12th result out Konkan division takes top spot pass percentage gcw

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 declared: Konkan division takes top spot with 96.01% pass percentage

    Kerala Plus Two Exam results 2023: Kerala Plus Two Exam results DECLARED; 82.95% students pass anr

    Kerala Plus Two Exam results 2023: Kerala Plus Two Exam results DECLARED; 82.95% students pass

    Recent Stories

    KK first death anniversary: Singer died due to cardiac arrest; 5 things that were ignored RBA

    KK first death anniversary: Singer died due to cardiac arrest; 5 things that were ignored

    Peace prosperity is top priority Amit Shah chairs key meet in violence hit Manipur orders strict action gcw

    'Peace, prosperity is top priority': Amit Shah chairs key meet in violence-hit Manipur

    Who was Harish Pengan? Malayalam actor passed away at 49; Tovino Thomas mourns his death RBA

    Who was Harish Pengan? Malayalam actor passed away at 49; Tovino Thomas mourns his death

    World No Tobacco Day 2023: Messages and inspiring quotes to share on Facebook/WhatsApp to help people QUIT smoking RBA

    World No Tobacco Day 2023: Messages, quotes to share on Facebook/WhatsApp to help people QUIT smoking

    Kangana Ranaut says, 'save the world from humans' as she shares filthy Mount Everest base camp video (WATCH) RBA

    Kangana Ranaut says, 'save the world from humans' as she shares filthy Mount Everest base camp video (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon