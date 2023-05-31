CHSE Odisha Board 12th result 2023: HSE Plus Two results to be announced today; here's how to check

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will announce Class 12 or Plus Two or HSE final results for Science and Commerce stream students on May 31. The CHSE Odisha class 12th science and commerce stream results will be announced at 11 am at the CHSE office in Bhubaneswar.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will release class 12 HSE final results for the Science and Commerce stream today, May 31. Science and commerce CHSE Odisha result links for 2023 will be accessible at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Along with the CHSE 12th result, the board will also release the topper list, overall pass rate, number of students who passed, and other significant information.

Here's how you can check your marks:

Go to chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in to see the official website.

Select the "Results" tab from the homepage.

Enter your login information.

Results for the CHSE in Odisha will be shown on the screen.

For reference in the future, download and print the document.

The outcome will be shown on the screen.

The student can apply for the CHSE plus 2 Odisha supplemental test if they would fail one or more courses.

To pass the CHSE Odisha HSE test, students must have a minimum score of 33%. Candidates who do not get the required passing marks in one or more courses may register for the CHSE Odisha supplemental examinations in 2023. Candidates who are dissatisfied with their results may request that their answer sheets be reevaluated.

The Class 12 exams were conducted from 1 March to 5 April. Over 6.2 lakh students appeared for Class 12 exams of which 3.5 lakh were from science stream while 2.7 lakh students were from commerce stream. Last year, the science and commerce results were declared on 27 July.

The Class 10 results were previously issued by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education on May 18; the total pass rate was 96.4 percent. Girls had outshined boys. The overall pass percentage of girls stand was 97.05 percent while that of the boys was 95.75 percent.