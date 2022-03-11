CBSE Term 2 Class 10th, 12th: Exams to be held from April 26
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Friday that the term 2 exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin on April 26, 2022. According to the schedule, CBSE 10th Term 2 examinations will commence on April 26, 2022 and finish on May 24, 2022. CBSE Time Table 2022 is now accessible on the official websites cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.
According to the CBSE Term 2 Board Exams timetable, all papers will be taken offline. CBSE 10th examinations, like CBSE 12th exams, would be subjective.
Here's the timetable for Class 10:
- 27 April: English Language and English Literature
- 5 May: Mathematics Standard
- 5 May: Mathematics Basic
- 10 May: Science
- 14 May: Social Sciences
- 18 May: Hindi Course A and Course B
- 23 May: Computer Applications
Here is the timetable for Class 12:
- April 26: Entrepreneurship
- April 28: Biotechnology, retail, food nutrition, library
- May 2: Hindi
- May 4: Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Odissi, Manipuri,
- May 6: Sociology
- May 7: Chemistry
- May 10: Food production, design
- May 11: Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujrati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Nepali, Persian, Kashmiri, Mizo,
- May 12: Marketing
- May 13: English
- May 17: Business Studies
- May 18: Geography
- May 19: Fashion studies
- May 20: Physics
- May 21:Yoga, Early childhood care, AI
- May 23: Accountancy
- May 24: Political Science
- May 25: Home science
- May 26: Hindustani Music, health, Cost accounting, Shorthand, Health care
- May 27: Financial Markets, textile design
- May 28: Economics
- May 30: Biology
- May 31: Urdu, Sanskrit, Carnatic music, Geospatial technology, taxation
- June 1: Banking, agriculture
- June 2: Physical education
- June 4: National Cadet Corps
- June 6: Painting, graphics, Sculpture
- June 7: Mathematics, applied mathematics
- June 9: Tourism, salesmanship
- June 10: History
- June 13: Informatics
- June 14: Legal studies, Sanskrit Core
- June 15: Psychology
CBSE 12th Board Exam students have been advised that the board would provide CBSE Roll Numbers to all students in order for them to appear in these offline board exams. Schools will also be notified so that they may prepare for the CBSE Board Exams 2022 properly.