CBSE Term 2 Class 10th, 12th: Exams to be held from April 26

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Friday that the Term-II exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin on April 26, 2022.

According to the schedule, CBSE 10th Term 2 examinations will commence on April 26, 2022 and finish on May 24, 2022. CBSE Time Table 2022 is now accessible on the official websites cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

According to the CBSE Term 2 Board Exams timetable, all papers will be taken offline. CBSE 10th examinations, like CBSE 12th exams, would be subjective.

Here's the timetable for Class 10:

27 April: English Language and English Literature

5 May: Mathematics Standard

5 May: Mathematics Basic

10 May: Science

14 May: Social Sciences

18 May: Hindi Course A and Course B

23 May: Computer Applications

Here is the timetable for Class 12:

April 26: Entrepreneurship

April 28: Biotechnology, retail, food nutrition, library

May 2: Hindi

May 4: Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Odissi, Manipuri,

May 6: Sociology

May 7: Chemistry

May 10: Food production, design

May 11: Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujrati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Nepali, Persian, Kashmiri, Mizo,

May 12: Marketing

May 13: English

May 17: Business Studies

May 18: Geography

May 19: Fashion studies

May 20: Physics

May 21:Yoga, Early childhood care, AI

May 23: Accountancy

May 24: Political Science

May 25: Home science

May 26: Hindustani Music, health, Cost accounting, Shorthand, Health care

May 27: Financial Markets, textile design

May 28: Economics

May 30: Biology

May 31: Urdu, Sanskrit, Carnatic music, Geospatial technology, taxation

June 1: Banking, agriculture

June 2: Physical education

June 4: National Cadet Corps

June 6: Painting, graphics, Sculpture

June 7: Mathematics, applied mathematics

June 9: Tourism, salesmanship

June 10: History

June 13: Informatics

June 14: Legal studies, Sanskrit Core

June 15: Psychology

CBSE 12th Board Exam students have been advised that the board would provide CBSE Roll Numbers to all students in order for them to appear in these offline board exams. Schools will also be notified so that they may prepare for the CBSE Board Exams 2022 properly.