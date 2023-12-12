Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    CBSE releases Class 10, Class 12 date sheets, exams to begin from February 15

    The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday (December 12) released the dates for the standard 10 and 12 Board exams. Exams for both classes will begin from February 15, 2024. Take a look at it.

    CBSE releases date sheet for Class 10 Class 12 exams to begin from February 15 gcw
    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheets or timetables for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2024 on its official website, cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.  The examination is scheduled to begin on February 15, 2024, and it will continue until April 2, 2024.

    The examination will take place in two sessions on the first day: from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and from 10.30 pm to 2.30 pm. It will be held in one, two, three, and four sessions on various days.

    "CBSE Class 12 board exams will be conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024 while Class 10 board exams will be held from February 15 to March 13," examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

    CBSE Class 10 Board exam 2024 timetable

    Feb 19: Sanskrit, Bengali, Tamil, Telegu, Gujarati, Marathi, Urdu Course A, Urdu Course B, Manipuri, French
    Feb 21: Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B
    Feb 26: English Communicative, English Language and Literature
    March 2: Science
    March 7: Social Science
    March 11: Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic
    March 13: Computer Applications, Information Technology, AI

    CBSE Class 12 Board exam 2024 timetable

    Feb 19: Hindi Elective, Hindi Core
    Feb 22: English Elective, English Elective CBSE (Functional English), English Core
    Feb 26: Artificial Intelligence
    Feb 27: Chemistry
    Feb 29: Geography
    March 4: Physics
    March 9: Mathematics, Applied Mthematics
    March 12: Physical Education
    March 14: Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telegu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, etc. (and other regional languages)
    March 15: Psychology
    March 18: Economics
    March 19: Biology
    March 22: Political Science
    March 23: Accountancy
    March 26: Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Urdu Core
    March 27: Business Studies
    March 28: History
    March 30: Sanskrit Core
    April 2: Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Practices

    More than 35 lakh students are set to appear for the CBSE board exams 2024.  Candidates can access the datesheet and download it from the official website, cbse.nic.in.

