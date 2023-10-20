Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Calicut University recruitment for asst. professors in various departments; Check details

    Calicut University is inviting applications for the recruitment of assistant professors and lab technicians for various departments. Check examination dates, results and upcoming events of Calicut University

    Calicut University recruitment for asst. professors in various departments; Check details rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 1:37 PM IST

    Kozhikode:  Calicut University has invited applications for the recruitment of assistant professors and lab technicians for various departments. Let's look at the latest updates on exams, vacancies, and results at Calicut University.

    Asst. Professor Walk-in Interview

    The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Calicut University is inviting applications for the position of assistant professor on an hourly basis. Interested and eligible candidates should appear for the walk-in interview held at the Study Section on October 25 at 11 a.m. along with the necessary documents.

    Lab Technician: Walk-in Interview

    Calicut University is inviting applications for the post of lab technician on a contract basis. Those who are interested should appear in the administrative department on November 6 at 9.30 a.m.

    Meanwhile, Calicut University is conducting spot admissions for the Arabic certificate course under the Department of Arabic Studies on October 25 at 2 p.m. Preferences will be given to those currently applying for the course who were unable to appear for the interview. Those who are interested should come along with the necessary documents.

    Examination: 

    5th Semester BBA-LLB (Hons) November 2022 Regular and Supplementary Examinations and April 2023 Supplementary Examinations will start on November 3. SDE Fourth Semester M.A. April 2023 Regular, Supplementary, and Improvement Exams will start on April 25 as per the revised schedule. SDE: B.A. Multimedia 5th Semester November 2021 Supplementary and Improvement Exams will start on November 15, and 6th Semester April 2022 Exams will start on November 20.

    Exam Application
    For the B.B.A.-LL.B. (Honours) program, students in the 8th semester can apply until November 2 for the regular April 2023 examination and the supplementary November 2023 examination without incurring a penalty. However, if they apply between November 3 and November 4, they will face a penalty of Rs. 180.

    Additionally, for the 4th semester of the same program, students can apply for the April 2023 and November 2023 supplementary exams until November 2 without a penalty, and from November 3 to November 4, they can apply with a penalty of Rs 180.

    On the other hand, for the first semester of the B.Ed. program, students can apply for the November 2023 regular and supplementary exams until November 8 without any penalty. If they apply between November 9 and November 13, they will be subject to a penalty of Rs 180.

    Exam Result
    The SDE Fourth Semester/Final Year M.Sc. Mathematics exam results for April 2022 have been released. Students who wish to apply for revaluation have until the 29th to do so.

    Revaluation Result
    The revaluation results for the 4th semester M.Sc. Psychology exam held in April 2023 have been published. Students can now check their revaluation results.


     

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 1:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Education Ministry reforms JAB to ensure seamless JEE main advanced exams gcw

    Education Ministry reforms JAB to ensure seamless JEE main, advanced exams

    Career break or Unemployed? Kerala ASAP provides golden opportunity for women rkn

    Career break or Unemployed? Kerala ASAP provides golden opportunity for women

    NTA exam calendar: Key dates for JEE Main, CUET-UG, CUET-PG, NEET 2024 examinations

    NTA exam calendar: Key dates for JEE Main, CUET-UG, CUET-PG, NEET 2024 examinations

    Kerala: SSLC, HSC exam dates announced; Check anr

    Kerala: SSLC, HSC exam dates announced; Check timetable HERE

    Malayalam Department to reopen in Delhi University after 28 years anr

    Malayalam Department to reopen in Delhi University after 28 years

    Recent Stories

    DMKS Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a thigh-high slit one-shoulder gown RKK

    DMKS Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a thigh-high slit one-shoulder gown

    Mudiali to Suruchi Sangha: 7 Durga Puja Pandals in South Kolkata ATG

    Mudiali to Suruchi Sangha: 7 Durga Puja Pandals in South Kolkata

    PM Modi inaugurates Bengaluru Metro Purple Line's extended routes via video conference vkp

    PM Modi inaugurates Bengaluru Metro Purple Line’s extended routes via video conference

    Ganapath song 'Sara Zamana': Teaser for new party anthem boosts movie excitement among fans - WATCH SHG

    Ganapath song 'Sara Zamana': Teaser for new party anthem boosts movie excitement among fans - WATCH

    5 easy homemade drinks to beat cold anr eai

    5 easy homemade drinks to beat cold

    Recent Videos

    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon