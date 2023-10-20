Calicut University recruitment for asst. professors in various departments; Check details

Calicut University is inviting applications for the recruitment of assistant professors and lab technicians for various departments. Check examination dates, results and upcoming events of Calicut University

Kozhikode: Calicut University has invited applications for the recruitment of assistant professors and lab technicians for various departments. Let's look at the latest updates on exams, vacancies, and results at Calicut University.

Asst. Professor Walk-in Interview

The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Calicut University is inviting applications for the position of assistant professor on an hourly basis. Interested and eligible candidates should appear for the walk-in interview held at the Study Section on October 25 at 11 a.m. along with the necessary documents.

Lab Technician: Walk-in Interview

Calicut University is inviting applications for the post of lab technician on a contract basis. Those who are interested should appear in the administrative department on November 6 at 9.30 a.m.

Meanwhile, Calicut University is conducting spot admissions for the Arabic certificate course under the Department of Arabic Studies on October 25 at 2 p.m. Preferences will be given to those currently applying for the course who were unable to appear for the interview. Those who are interested should come along with the necessary documents.

Examination:

5th Semester BBA-LLB (Hons) November 2022 Regular and Supplementary Examinations and April 2023 Supplementary Examinations will start on November 3. SDE Fourth Semester M.A. April 2023 Regular, Supplementary, and Improvement Exams will start on April 25 as per the revised schedule. SDE: B.A. Multimedia 5th Semester November 2021 Supplementary and Improvement Exams will start on November 15, and 6th Semester April 2022 Exams will start on November 20.

Exam Application

For the B.B.A.-LL.B. (Honours) program, students in the 8th semester can apply until November 2 for the regular April 2023 examination and the supplementary November 2023 examination without incurring a penalty. However, if they apply between November 3 and November 4, they will face a penalty of Rs. 180.

Additionally, for the 4th semester of the same program, students can apply for the April 2023 and November 2023 supplementary exams until November 2 without a penalty, and from November 3 to November 4, they can apply with a penalty of Rs 180.

On the other hand, for the first semester of the B.Ed. program, students can apply for the November 2023 regular and supplementary exams until November 8 without any penalty. If they apply between November 9 and November 13, they will be subject to a penalty of Rs 180.

Exam Result

The SDE Fourth Semester/Final Year M.Sc. Mathematics exam results for April 2022 have been released. Students who wish to apply for revaluation have until the 29th to do so.

Revaluation Result

The revaluation results for the 4th semester M.Sc. Psychology exam held in April 2023 have been published. Students can now check their revaluation results.



