UPSC GK Questions and Answers: Preparing for competitive government exams like UPSC and SSC requires a strong understanding of Political Science. For UPSC, both Prelims and Mains feature questions on Indian Constitution, Parliament, Fundamental Rights, Electoral System, and Judiciary. We've compiled 30 important Political Science questions and answers based on previous exam trends. These will not only strengthen your general knowledge but also help you score well in the exam.

Political Science Top 30 GK Questions for UPSC

Question 1. When was the Indian Constitution enacted?

Answer: 26th January 1950

Question 2. What type of constitution does India have?

Answer: Written, Federal, and Parliamentary

Question 3. Who was the President of the Constituent Assembly?

Answer: Dr. Rajendra Prasad

Question 4. In which article of the Constitution is the definition of 'State' given?

Answer: Article 12

Question 5. In which part are the Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP) located?

Answer: Part IV (Articles 36 to 51)

Question 6. Who elects the President of India?

Answer: Electoral College (MPs and MLAs)

Question 7. What does Article 32 relate to?

Answer: Right to Constitutional Remedies for the enforcement of Fundamental Rights

Question 8. How many houses are there in the Indian Parliament?

Answer: Two (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha)

Question 9. For how many years are members of the Rajya Sabha elected?

Answer: 6 years

Question 10. What type of democracy does India have?

Answer: Representative and Parliamentary Democracy

Question 11. How many types of governments are there in the Indian Union?

Answer: Three - Central, State, and Local

Question 12. Which constitutional amendment implemented the Panchayati Raj system?

Answer: 73rd Amendment, 1992

Question 13. Who is the current Chief Election Commissioner of India?

Answer: Gyanesh Kumar (assumed office as the 26th Chief Election Commissioner of India on 19 February 2025)

Question 14. Who appoints the Prime Minister of India?

Answer: The President

Question 15. Who is the constitutional head of India?

Answer: The President

Question 16. Who was the first Speaker of the Lok Sabha?

Answer: G. V. Mavalankar

Question 17. Which state was Article 370 related to?

Answer: Jammu and Kashmir (now revoked)

Question 18. How many schedules are there in the Constitution?

Answer: 12 Schedules

Question 19. What type of judiciary does India have?

Answer: Integrated and Independent

Question 20. How many words are there in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution?

Answer: 85 words

Question 21. From which country was the Federal system adopted?

Answer: Canada

Question 22. From which country did India draw inspiration for Fundamental Rights?

Answer: The United States of America

Question 23. Which articles of the Constitution deal with the provisions for Emergency?

Answer: Articles 352, 356, and 360

Question 24. Which right is related to Article 21?

Answer: Right to Life and Personal Liberty

Question 25. Who convenes the joint session of Parliament?

Answer: The President

Question 26. Who was the first non-Congress Prime Minister of India?

Answer: Morarji Desai

Question 27. Who registers political parties in India?

Answer: The Election Commission

Question 28. In which part of the Constitution is the term 'Social Justice' mentioned?

Answer: Preamble and Directive Principles of State Policy

Question 29. What does Article 368 relate to?

Answer: Amendment of the Constitution

Question 30. How long did it take to frame the Constitution?

Answer: 2 years, 11 months, and 18 days