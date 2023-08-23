Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Board examinations to be held twice in a year, will need to study two languages: Govt

    Board exams to be conducted twice a year, students will be allowed to retain best score. Class 11, 12 students need to study two languages, at least one language must be Indian.

    Board examinations to be held twice in a year will need to study two languages Govt gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 2:09 PM IST

    Boards examinations will be held twice a year, and students will be permitted to keep their top score, according to the Ministry of Education's new curricular framework, according to news agency PTI.

    The board exams are held for Class 11 and 12 students.The new curriculum also mandates that students in classes 11 and 12 learn two languages, at least one of which must be an Indian language. Choice of subjects in classes 11,12 will not be restricted to streams, students to get flexibility to choose, as per the framework.

    According to the MoE, the practise of 'covering' textbooks in class will end, and textbook costs will be reduced.  Before beginning this task, board exam test developers and assessors will complete university-certified courses, according to the framework.

    According to ministry officials, the curriculum, as per the New Education Policy (NEP), is ready and textbooks will be developed on its basis for the 2024 academic session, reported PTI on Wednesday. The board examinations will examine comprehension and achievement of competencies rather than months of coaching and memorization in order to make them "easier" than the present "high stakes" practise.

    "Board exams will be offered at least twice a year to ensure students have enough time and opportunity to perform well. Students can then appear for a board exam in subjects they have completed and feel ready for. They will also be allowed to retain the best score," the ministry said.

    The ministry further said, "In due course of time, school boards are to develop capacities to offer 'on demand' exams in due course of time. Besides board exam test developers and evaluators, they will have to go through university-certified courses before taking up this work."

    The choice of subjects in classes 11 and 12 will not be restricted to streams such as Arts, Science and Commerce to get flexibility to choose.

     

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 2:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Coal India subsidiary SECL offers free residential coaching for NEET medical exam to students from MP, Chhattisgarh

    Coal India subsidiary SECL offers free residential coaching for NEET exam to students from MP, Chhattisgarh

    NEET PG 2023 round-2 counselling registration closing today; Seat allotment out on August 25 AJR

    NEET PG 2023 round-2 counselling registration closing today; Seat allotment out on August 25

    CBSE CTET admit card 2023 released Here is a step by step guide to download hall ticket gcw

    CBSE CTET admit card 2023 released; Here's a step-by-step guide to download hall ticket

    Kerala set to restore syllabus deleted from school textbooks anr

    Kerala set to restore syllabus deleted from school textbooks

    Despite massive campaigns, Kerala public schools witness dip in enrolment anr

    Despite massive campaigns, Kerala public schools witness dip in enrolment

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: All-party meeting to deliberate on Cauvery water sharing amidst rainfall scarcity

    Karnataka: All-party meeting to deliberate on Cauvery water sharing amidst rainfall scarcity

    Air plants to bamboo: 7 plants which thrive in bathrooms LMA

    Air plants to bamboo: 7 plants which thrive in bathrooms

    Cricket Heath Streak 'hurt' by rumours of death; Zimbabwe legend demands apology from 'the source' osf

    Heath Streak 'hurt' by rumours of death; Zimbabwe legend demands apology from 'the source'

    Kerala: Defying HC order, CPM continued construction of offices in Idukki; Revenue Dept sends notice to halt anr

    Kerala: Defying HC order, CPM continued construction of offices in Idukki; Revenue Dept sends notice to halt

    Chandrayaan 3 mission: Prakash Raj posts sarcastic comments; clarifies them after police case, trolling ADC

    Chandrayaan 3 mission: Prakash Raj posts sarcastic comments; clarifies them after police case, trolling

    Recent Videos

    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon
    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    India has the best model Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    Video Icon