Board examinations to be held twice in a year, will need to study two languages: Govt

Boards examinations will be held twice a year, and students will be permitted to keep their top score, according to the Ministry of Education's new curricular framework, according to news agency PTI.

The board exams are held for Class 11 and 12 students.The new curriculum also mandates that students in classes 11 and 12 learn two languages, at least one of which must be an Indian language. Choice of subjects in classes 11,12 will not be restricted to streams, students to get flexibility to choose, as per the framework.

According to the MoE, the practise of 'covering' textbooks in class will end, and textbook costs will be reduced. Before beginning this task, board exam test developers and assessors will complete university-certified courses, according to the framework.

According to ministry officials, the curriculum, as per the New Education Policy (NEP), is ready and textbooks will be developed on its basis for the 2024 academic session, reported PTI on Wednesday. The board examinations will examine comprehension and achievement of competencies rather than months of coaching and memorization in order to make them "easier" than the present "high stakes" practise.

"Board exams will be offered at least twice a year to ensure students have enough time and opportunity to perform well. Students can then appear for a board exam in subjects they have completed and feel ready for. They will also be allowed to retain the best score," the ministry said.

The ministry further said, "In due course of time, school boards are to develop capacities to offer 'on demand' exams in due course of time. Besides board exam test developers and evaluators, they will have to go through university-certified courses before taking up this work."

