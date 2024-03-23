Bihar Board Class 12 results ANNOUNCED! 87.21% students pass; check out toppers list
Details awaited
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the class 12th results today, March 23rd, 2024. Students can find their results on the official BSEB websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com.
Arts Stream Toppers
Rank 1: Tushar Kumar – 96.40% (482 Marks)
Rank 2: Nishi Sinha – 94.60% (473 Marks)
Rank 3: Tanu Kumari – 94.40% (472 Marks)
Science Stream Toppers
Rank 1: Mritunjay Kumar – 96.20% (481 Marks)
Rank 2: Simran Gupta and Varun Kumar – 95.40% (477 Marks)
Rank 3: Akriti Kumari – 95.20% (476 Marks)
Commerce Stream Toppers
Rank 1: Priya Kumari – 95.60% (478 Marks)
Rank 2: Gulshan Kumar and Kunal Kumar – 94% (470 Marks)
Rank 3: Sujata Kumari and Sakshi Kumari – 93.80% (469 Marks)
This year, a total of 12,91,684 students took the exam, out of which 6,22,217 were girls and 6,69,467 were boys. The overall pass percentage is 87.21 %. This means, 11,26,439 students have passed the exam.
Here's how to check your marks?
Step 1: Go to secondary.biharboardonline.com, the official website of BSEB.
Step 2: Look for and choose the "BSEB Inter Result 2024" link on the website's home page.
Step 3: After a new window opens, applicants must enter their date of birth and roll number in the corresponding spaces provided on the portal.
Step 4: Press the submit button in step four.
Step 5: The Bihar 12th result 2024 will show up on the screen when it has been filed