Bihar Board Class 12 results ANNOUNCED! 87.21% students pass; check out toppers list

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the class 12th results today, March 23rd, 2024. Students can find their results on the official BSEB websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com.

Arts Stream Toppers

Rank 1: Tushar Kumar – 96.40% (482 Marks)

Rank 2: Nishi Sinha – 94.60% (473 Marks)

Rank 3: Tanu Kumari – 94.40% (472 Marks)

Science Stream Toppers

Rank 1: Mritunjay Kumar – 96.20% (481 Marks)

Rank 2: Simran Gupta and Varun Kumar – 95.40% (477 Marks)

Rank 3: Akriti Kumari – 95.20% (476 Marks)

Commerce Stream Toppers

Rank 1: Priya Kumari – 95.60% (478 Marks)

Rank 2: Gulshan Kumar and Kunal Kumar – 94% (470 Marks)

Rank 3: Sujata Kumari and Sakshi Kumari – 93.80% (469 Marks)

This year, a total of 12,91,684 students took the exam, out of which 6,22,217 were girls and 6,69,467 were boys. The overall pass percentage is 87.21 %. This means, 11,26,439 students have passed the exam.

Here's how to check your marks?

Step 1: Go to secondary.biharboardonline.com, the official website of BSEB.

Step 2: Look for and choose the "BSEB Inter Result 2024" link on the website's home page.

Step 3: After a new window opens, applicants must enter their date of birth and roll number in the corresponding spaces provided on the portal.

Step 4: Press the submit button in step four.

Step 5: The Bihar 12th result 2024 will show up on the screen when it has been filed