AP TET Results 2024 likely to be announced today: Here's how to download your scorecard

The AP TET 2024 results are expected to be released today, November 4, on the official website, aptet.apcfss.in. Candidates can check their scorecards after the announcement, with passing criteria varying by category.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 11:06 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 results are anticipated to be released by the Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education today, November 4. Candidates can view their scorecard on the official website, aptet.apcfss.in, after the results are announced. The final AP TET answer key was posted on the official website last week. 

The final answer key was uploaded in PDF file format on October 30. Students can use the answer key and the marking scheme to calculate their probable scores. There are a total of 150 questions and each question carries one mark.

AP TET 2024: Passing criteria

To qualify for AP TET, candidates must secure 60 per cent or above. Candidates belonging to the BC category, are required to secure 50 per cent and above marks. SC, ST, differently abled, ex-servicemen category candidates are required to attain 40 per cent and above marks.

AP TET 2024: How to download the result card?

The AP TET 2024 scorecards will include details such as the candidate's name, roll number, hall ticket number, qualifying status, marks obtained, and percentage scored.

Step 1: Visit aptet.apcfss.in, the official website.
Step 2: On the home page, choose the "AP TET exam" results.
Step 3: Type in your login information
Step 4: The screen will display your AP TET Results 2024.
Step 5: Download and save for later use.

AP TET 2024: How was the exam conducted?

The AP TET examination, which was held in two sessions, was conducted on October 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, this year. The first session of the exam began at 9:30 am and concluded at 12:00 noon. The second session of the exam commenced at 2:30 pm and ended at 5:00 pm.

