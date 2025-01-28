7 practical tips to score more than 90% in 12th boards

Achieving over 90% in your 12th board exams requires dedication, consistency, and a strategic approach. From mastering NCERT textbooks to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, these seven tips provide a roadmap to exam success..

Scoring above 90% in your 12th board exams may seem daunting but it’s an achievable goal. All it requires is dedication, consistency, and a well-thought-out plan. The right preparation and effective study methods can help you in scoring excellent marks while minimizing stress along the way. Here are 7 practical tips to help you on your path to achieving over 90% in your 12th board exams:

1. Revise NCERT textbooks

Your NCERT textbooks are essential for board exams. They are organized to include all the information you need for success. Make sure to review each chapter carefully. Instead of just skimming, invest time in understanding the theories, definitions, and formulas. The more comfortable you are with your NCERT textbooks, the more prepared you'll be to tackle even the most challenging exam questions.

2. Solve NCERT questions and examples

It's only through practice that you'll achieve significant results. After reviewing the chapters, be sure to solve the chapter-end exercises and examples found in the NCERT textbooks. These questions are designed to mirror the exam format, so working on them will familiarize you with the structure and improve your problem-solving speed.

3. Ask teachers for help and practice question papers

Teachers are an invaluable resource, so don’t hesitate to reach out to them. If you’re struggling with a topic, your teachers are there to help you. It’s important to address any uncertainties right away instead of letting them linger. Seek their guidance and ask for additional resources to help you concentrate on the right subjects.

Rather than spending time looking for practice papers or questions online, consider asking your teachers for extra practice questions. They often have insights into which areas are crucial and can provide you with questions that will boost your preparation. Your teachers are aware about your strengths and weaknesses, and through their guidance, you’ll gain a better understanding of the types of problems that could show up in the board exams.

4. Take time to relax

It's common to immerse yourself in long study hours and feel the pressure to keep going. However, it's important to recognize that your brain requires rest to perform at its best. When you feel overwhelmed, talk to your parents and friends about the stress you’re facing. To relax your mind, go out for a walk, practice meditation, take a nap or go play your favourite sports. Striking a balance between work and relaxation is vital for achieving long-term success.

5. Eat well and stay healthy

A healthy body supports a healthy mind, so prioritize nutritious meals that maintain your energy levels. Avoid eating junk food, sugary snacks, and caffeinated beverages, as they can cause sluggishness or energy dips. This is a crucial time for exam practice, so request your parents to create a healthy and balanced diet plan for you. Take meals that include proteins, fruits, and vegetables. Stay hydrated and healthy during exam season.

6. Study in the morning for better retention

A lot of students find themselves studying late at night, but studies indicate that mornings are actually the optimal time for learning new material. During this time, your mind is clear and more open to understanding complex subjects. If you can, try to focus on your studies in the morning and save the evenings for lighter review or downtime. This approach can help you in the long run for achieving success.

7. Stay organized and consistent

A great way to maintain steady progress is by keeping an organized study schedule. The syllabus at this point may seem scary but the right strategy and approach can make things manageable. Devote time to each subject and divide your syllabus into smaller sections. Set realistic goals for a day, week, and month to ensure you revise every topic. Having a structured study plan builds your confidence in addressing each exam topic effectively.

Remember, it’s not only about hard work but also about working smart. Keep a steady rhythm, stay healthy, and success will come your way. All the best!

