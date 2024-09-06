Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zomato introduces dark mode: New feature delights late-night foodies

    Zomato has rolled out a new dark mode feature for its app, allowing users to enjoy a more comfortable browsing experience, especially in low-light conditions. The feature, announced by CEO Deepinder Goyal, has been met with positive feedback from users who appreciate the reduced eye strain and improved usability.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 10:56 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

    Zomato is a meal delivery and restaurant aggregator that is always improving their app to provide users the best possible experience. Users may now utilise the Zomato app in dark mode, according to a recent update from Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato. For those who enjoy placing purchases late at night but are bothered by the bright white screen light beaming in their eyes, this function is ideal.

    Dark mode, for those who are unaware, is a phone display setting that modifies the colour palette of your phone to a dark backdrop with light text. Dark mode may be more appropriate in low-light conditions and can assist reduce eye strain and tiredness.

    Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Zomato CEO wrote, "Welcome to the dark side. Being rolled out to everyone over the next few days. Update at 30% rollout right now; 100% by Sunday." Zomato's dark mode can be turned on from your profile within the app.

    When this new function was announced, Zomato users were ecstatic. Take a look at some of the reactions in the comments section:

    "Ah, at last. One person commented, "My eyes say thank you," and another added, "Finally. It hurts my eyes a little to launch the Zomato app because I use everything in dark mode."

    One customer who frequently orders late at night commented, "Thank you, Sir. I no longer have to be dazzled by the flashing light on my phone at 11 p.m. when I order pizza while curled up on my sofa with the lights off."

