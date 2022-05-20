With his altruistic and entrepreneurial efforts, Dr. Anil Kumar sets an example

Often life throws challenges at our face, people might feel like everything is just getting hard and nothing is working in their favor. In such situations, there are two types of people, the first are those who give up, and the second are those who stick to their goals and keep fighting all the hurdles that come along the way. These people stay put on their morals and ethics and their perseverance makes them reach new heights. They not only make their own life better but because of their big heart, they also try to uplift all those who are in need. One such person whose life journey is an inspiration for all is Dr. Anil Kumar, the CEO & Chairman of the Ankita Group of Companies.

From merely being a middle-class person to becoming the CEO & Chairman of a brand that deals in the global market, Dr. Anil Kumar’s life gives motivation to everyone who has even the tiniest of doubts about their potential. Having an MBA, Master of Arts degree, and a degree of Doctor of Philosophy in management from KEISIE International University, South Korea, he used his full potential to start his own company and make a name for it in the industry. Under Dr. Anil Kumar's capable and active leadership, the Ankita Group of Companies now engages in the international market, manufacturing, exporting, and importing numerous agricultural, healthcare, and grocery items.

The company's glorious journey

The CEO & Chairman of the Ankita Group of Companies Dr. Anil Kumar was one of those people who went against the stereotypes and decided to start a company of his own back in the 2000s. Initially, the company used to sell pharmaceutical products and then in 2004, he decided to start an agro company as part of Ankita Groups. He set up Ankita Overseas with the motive of helping all the farmers who were not getting a fair price for their products. They directly buy agricultural products from farmers and then export and supply them to the international market. The organization has been getting an upper hand in the industry and is successfully expanding its horizons all over the globe. They sell over 43 varieties of premium quality products in different countries and continents.

There is no doubt that Dr. Anil's efforts were worth it, however, he did face a lot of hardships along the way. In the starting days, he faced a lot of challenges like lack of capital, logistics, and not having proper infrastructure but he did not give up and the result of his constant efforts is in front of us.

Making society a better place with his selfless work

Since childhood Dr. Anil Kumar had seen his parents help the people of the society and taking learnings from them, he also got the zeal to do the same. With the aim of empowering and educating the women of India, he started an NGO named Maheshwar Laxmi Memorial Foundation. The NGO helps women understand different subjects and help them learn skills so that they can sustain themselves on their own without being dependent on anyone. Dr. Anil Kumar's list of achievements to society does not stop here. He also has financially assisted over 150 underprivileged families in Bihar during the times of flood. With the aim of helping everyone and not letting anyone feel left out, he established a school in Bareilly for children with special needs. Even when the world was struck by a global pandemic and people were forced to flee their homes, Dr. Anil was there to lend a hand and assist migrants in reaching their destinations.

By setting benchmarks in every aspect of life, Dr. Anil Kumar has been nothing but a great influence.

