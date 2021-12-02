Uber, WhatsApp announce collaboration, will allow users to book rides via messaging app; All about it

The link is a first for Uber, and it makes scheduling an Uber ride as simple as sending a WhatsApp message. It is being tested in Lucknow's northern city and will after that, be expanded to other Indian cities.

Uber and WhatsApp launched a collaboration in India on Thursday, allowing consumers to book an Uber trip using Uber's official WhatsApp chatbot.

The relationship, which is based on the WhatsApp Business Platform, would broaden access to Uber'sUber's mobility services in one of the company's primary foreign markets.

According to a joint release, the integration is a global first for Uber. According to the business, the agreement built on the WhatsApp Business Platform will boost access to Uber's mobility services in one of the firm's major foreign markets. As a consequence of this integration, riders will no longer need to download or use the Uber app. The WhatsApp chat interface will handle everything from user registration to organising a ride and obtaining a trip receipt.

WhatsApp users may book an Uber trip in three ways: by texting Uber's business account number, scanning a QR code, or immediately clicking a link to initiate an Uber WhatsApp chat. They will then be asked for pickup and drop-off places. Users will be given the fare in advance, as well as the driver's projected arrival time.

Riders receive the same safety features and insurance coverage as those who book rides directly through the Uber app. They will be notified of the driver's identity and licence plate upon booking; they will be able to follow the driver's whereabouts en route to the pickup site. They will be able to talk to the driver anonymously via a disguised number.

The WhatsApp chat flow will teach the passenger about safety standards, such as contacting Uber in an emergency and much more. Uber riders will now have access to the company's safety line number, which they may contact if necessary until 30 minutes after the journey finishes. This option to order transport via WhatsApp is now only accessible in English, but it will be expanded to other Indian languages in the near future. Furthermore, the service is available to both new and existing Uber customers who registered with simply a phone number.

