  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uber, WhatsApp announce collaboration, will allow users to book rides via messaging app; All about it

    The link is a first for Uber, and it makes scheduling an Uber ride as simple as sending a WhatsApp message. It is being tested in Lucknow's northern city and will after that, be expanded to other Indian cities.

    Uber WhatsApp announce collaboration to book rides via messaging app All about it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 2, 2021, 3:20 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Uber and WhatsApp launched a collaboration in India on Thursday, allowing consumers to book an Uber trip using Uber'sUber's official WhatsApp chatbot. The link is a first for Uber, and it makes scheduling an Uber ride as simple as sending a WhatsApp message. It is being tested in Lucknow's northern city and will after that, be expanded to other Indian cities.
    The relationship, which is based on the WhatsApp Business Platform, would broaden access to Uber'sUber's mobility services in one of the company's primary foreign markets. 

    According to a joint release, the integration is a global first for Uber and will make scheduling an Uber trip as simple as sending a WhatsApp message. According to the business, the agreement built on the WhatsApp Business Platform will boost access to Uber'sUber's mobility services in one of the firm's major foreign markets. As a consequence of this integration, riders will no longer need to download or use the Uber app. The WhatsApp chat interface will handle everything from user registration to organising a ride and obtaining a trip receipt.

    WhatsApp users may book an Uber trip in three ways: by texting Uber's business account number, scanning a QR code, or immediately clicking a link to initiate an Uber WhatsApp chat. They will then be asked for pickup and drop-off places. Users will be given the fare in advance, as well as the driver's projected arrival time.

    Also Read | Uber enters cannabis market in Canada, users can place order on app

    Riders receive the same safety features and insurance coverage as those who book rides directly through the Uber app. They will be notified of the driver's identity and licence plate upon booking; they will be able to follow the driver's whereabouts en route to the pickup site. They will be able to talk to the driver anonymously via a disguised number.

    The WhatsApp chat flow will teach the passenger about safety standards, such as contacting Uber in an emergency and much more. Uber riders will now have access to the company's safety line number, which they may contact if necessary until 30 minutes after the journey finishes. This option to order transport via WhatsApp is now only accessible in English, but it will be expanded to other Indian languages in the near future. Furthermore, the service is available to both new and existing Uber customers who registered with simply a phone number.
     

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2021, 3:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    LinkedIn is now available in Hindi supports 25 languages globally gcw

    Barriers broken! LinkedIn is now available in Hindi, supports 25 languages globally

    November 2021 sales report: Tata Motors in top gear; Hyundai, Maruti suffer setbacks

    November 2021 sales report: Tata Motors in top gear; Hyundai, Maruti suffer setbacks

    18.17 lakh farmers received MSP benefit worth Rs 57,032.03 crore in Kharif season Govt data

    18.17 lakh farmers received MSP benefit worth Rs 57,032.03 crore in Kharif season: Govt data

    Omicron infects cryptocurrency market; Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin take a hit

    Omicron infects cryptocurrency market; Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin take a hit

    Gold silver price today, December 2: Gold remains constant, change in silver price; check out rates-dnm

    Gold, silver price today, December 2: Gold remains constant, change in silver price; check out rates

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi chairs meeting on cyclone-related situation amid possible Cyclone Jawad threat-dnm

    PM Modi chairs meeting on cyclone-related situation amid possible Cyclone Jawad threat

    LinkedIn is now available in Hindi supports 25 languages globally gcw

    Barriers broken! LinkedIn is now available in Hindi, supports 25 languages globally

    Delhi schools to remain closed again From Tomorrow till further orders over pollution crisis-dnm

    Delhi schools to remain closed again From Tomorrow till further orders over pollution crisis

    Delhi airport mandates RT-PCR test for all flyers from abroad amid Omicron scare-dnm

    Delhi airport mandates RT-PCR test for all flyers from abroad amid Omicron scare

    Indias South Africa tour: Virat Kohli and co await clarity from BCCI amid Omicron threat-ayh

    India's South Africa tour: Virat Kohli and co await clarity from BCCI amid Omicron threat

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City FC routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated-ycb

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon