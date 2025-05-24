India's potential trade halt with Turkey could impact prices of essential commodities like marble, apples, wool, and furniture. From construction materials to dried fruits, the impact could be widespread, affecting both consumers and businesses.

Turkey's reported support for Pakistan, including the supply of weapons and drones, has caused concern in India. Various trade organizations have called for a boycott of Turkish goods and travel. If the Indian government decides to end all trade relations with Turkey, the prices of several essential commodities are expected to rise.

Marble

India imports 70% of its marble from Turkey. A halt in trade would significantly impact the construction industry, especially as interior design using marble has become increasingly popular.

Apples

India imports 129,000 tons of apples annually from Turkey. Despite domestic production in Kashmir and Ooty, imports are necessary to meet demand. A trade disruption would likely increase apple prices.

Wool

A significant portion of India's wool imports originates from Turkey. Ending trade relations could lead to higher prices for woolen clothing and carpets.

Decorative Items

Turkish handicrafts, mosaic lamps, and wall hangings have a strong presence in the Indian market. A trade halt would likely increase their prices.

Furniture

India imports a substantial amount of furniture from Turkey for both residential and commercial use. Prices are expected to be affected by a trade disruption.

Cherries and Dried Fruits

Turkey supplies 50% of India's dried figs and raisins. Prices for these items, along with spices, herbal teas, traditional ceramic tiles, jewelry, fashion accessories, handmade jewelry, olive oil, and chocolate, are also expected to increase if trade relations are severed, according to importers.