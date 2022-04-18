The fastest-growing broker, RightFX, explains everything that you need to know about currency pairs

You might have read "currency pairs" wherever you saw forex trading. EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, etc., are the letters that you might have come across, right? Aren’t you keen on knowing what these mean and how they work?

Every transaction that occurs in the forex market involves the simultaneous buying and selling of two currencies called "currency pairs."

What is a currency pair?

The first currency is called "base currency" and the second is termed "quote currency."

The base currency is the first currency that stands in forex currency pairs. This currency is bought or sold in exchange for a quote currency (the second currency).

Further details about forex currency pairs:

Major Currency Pairs: These pairs are the most widely and commonly traded. They account for nearly 80% of trade volume on the forex market and the liquidity of each pair may vary. These currency pairs are stable, well-managed economies and have smaller spreads than other pairs.

EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, and NZD/USD are the seven major currency pairs.

Cross Currency Pairs: This pair doesn't include USD. Crosses were first converted into USD and then into the desired currency. However, now they can be offered for direct exchange. The most typically traded cross currency pairs are derived from minor currency pairs.

EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, NZD/JPY, CAD/CHF, AUD/JPY are all examples of currency pairs.

Exotic Currency Pairs: These are the currencies of emerging or smaller economies. Exotics are much riskier as they have low liquidity, are more volatile and are vulnerable to manipulation.

The six exotic pairs are USD/MXN, GBP/NOK, GBP/DKK, CHF/NOK, EUR/TRY, USD/TRY.

