    Telegram in trouble again! Messaging app may be banned in India if 'these charges come true'

    The Indian government's investigation is being conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The authorities are particularly interested in how Telegram has been used for illegal activities like extortion and gambling.

    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

    The messaging applications Telegram could have further difficulties. The popular messaging app is reportedly coming under more attention from the Indian authorities because to its purported involvement in aiding illegal activities including gambling and extortion, according to a Moneycontrol report. According to reports, the Indian government has also begun looking into the site; based on the results, a ban may be imposed.

    According to the report, "The government is investigating Telegram over its alleged misuse in criminal activities such as extortion and gambling, a government official said, adding the messaging app could even be banned depending on the probe’s findings."

    This comes just a day after Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was arrested in France. According to reports, France's OFMIN, an office tasked with preventing violence against minors, had issued an arrest warrant for Telegram CEO in a preliminary investigation into alleged offences including fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, organised crime and promotion of terrorism. The moderation practices of the Telegram app and its purported inability to deter illegal conduct have raised worries among French authorities.

    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) are leading the inquiry on behalf of the Indian government. The use of Telegram for illicit purposes like as gambling and extortion has piqued the curiosity of the police. A ban is not completely out of the question, but the investigation's findings will determine the ultimate decision.

    Telegram has already been under fire for aiding criminal activity and disseminating false information. The scrutiny has been further heightened by the recent UGC-NEET issue, in which the medical entrance test paper was leaked and extensively disseminated on the site. On the site, the paper was apparently being traded for anywhere from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

    Telegram has insisted that it complies with Indian legislation in spite of these difficulties. The business releases monthly compliance reports and has designated a chief compliance officer and a nodal officer. However, because Telegram doesn't have a physical presence in India, the government has stated that dealing with it has been problematic. Telegram and a few other social media companies received notifications from the IT ministry in October 2023 instructing them to take down child sexual abuse material (CSAM) from their services.

