TCS warns employees of disciplinary action if work from office goals not met

Employees have been warned by TCS to abide by the company's work from office policy. It requests that individuals work from home three days each week. It has made it plain that if they break the guidelines, harsh measures would be taken.

IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services has issued a warning to employees to comply with the company’s work from office policy. It requests that individuals work from home three days per week, or 12 days per month. Additionally, TCS warned in its message that if workers failed to report to work for the appropriate amount of time, harsh measures would be taken against them.

The company's most recent message to staff stated, "You are warned and directed to start reporting to work from your office location as per the assigned roster with immediate effect," according to media reports.

When questioned about the strategy, the business argued that a lot of individuals had joined it in the previous two years and that it was crucial for the staff to become more familiar with the environment and do quality work. TCS thinks that working from the office helps achieve the goal, and the company anticipates workers working from the office for less days. As a result, it is assuring that the workers obey the laws.

The company said in a statement, "We are thrilled to see the excitement on our campuses, and we want everyone of our staff to be a part of that thriving environment. In the past two years, a sizable number of new employees have joined TCS. It is crucial for them to experience working in the TCS environment where they can cooperate, learn, develop, and have fun together."

"This will help them feel more a part of the company and facilitate better integration. We have been urging our employees in India to come back to work and spend three days a week," it added.

Additionally, people who want to work from home for more than two days have been asked to complete their 12 day office attendance, which basically means if one will have to adjust their work from home days in other weeks of a month. As of right now, TCS hasn't specified what exact stringent actions will be taken against workers who disobey the guideline on working from home.

Not more than 25% of TCS employees will need to work from the office at any given time, in accordance with the TCS practise of summoning staff to the office three days per week. Rostering would be based on project requirements, the business had stated last year, and a mix of new hires and seasoned workers will be invited to the workplace.