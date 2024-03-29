Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    TCS begins freshers' hiring! You can apply till April 10; Here's how you can apply

    It is a major relief to engineering graduates who have been affected by the hiring freeze in various IT firms due to a sluggish demand environment.  The company is inviting job applications from BTech, BE, MCA, MSc and MS batch of 2024 till April 10, according to the career page of TCS’ website.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 8:46 PM IST

    The largest IT services provider in India, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is now accepting applications for new hires through April 10 and has begun employing recent graduates. For engineering graduates who have been impacted by the hiring freeze in different IT companies because of a weak demand climate, this is a huge relief.

    Testing is scheduled on April 26 at TCS. According to TCS's employment portal, the business is accepting applications for positions from the BTech, BE, MCA, MSc, and MS class of 2024 until April 10. TCS is hiring for three categories during the recruitment drive: Ninja, Digital, and Prime.

    The Ninja category offers a package of Rs 3.36 lakhs per annum for various roles. While the Digital and Prime categories offer Rs 7 lakh and Rs 9-11.5 lakh per annum, respectively, according to a Moneycontrol report.

    The hirings align with the remarks made by TCS Chief HR Officer Milind Lakkad at the company's December 2023 earnings conference, when he stated, "We have commenced our campus hiring process for the next year and see tremendous excitement among freshers to join TCS."

    Even though it would be "a big number," Lakkad stated that it would be challenging to pinpoint the precise number of personnel. TCS set a goal of employing 40,000 freshers for FY2023–2024.

    How to apply for job at TCS?

    Step 1: Open the TCS NextStep Portal and log in.
    Step 2: Apply and Register for the Drive

    Scenario A: Please log in using your TCS Reference ID (CT / DT reference number) if you are a registered user under the TCS NextStep Portal's "IT" category, and then proceed to fill out the application. After submitting, please select "Apply For Drive."

    Scenario B: If you are a first-time user, please click Register Now, choose "IT" as your category, and then fill out your information. After submitting your application, select "Apply For Drive."

    Step 3: Select "Track Your Application" to verify your application status. It should show "Applied for Drive" as the status.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2024, 8:46 PM IST
