Tata Neu app to launch today; Here's everything you need to know

Tata Group will launch its much-anticipated super app 'Neu' on April 7 in a bid to compete with Amazon and Jio Platforms in the country's rapidly growing consumer digital economy area. The super app, which is now available solely to Tata Group workers, promises "super benefits" and integrates flights, hotels, medications, and groceries together in one spot. At 7:30 p.m., it will go live with the IPL match between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Tata Neu is a "single platform that unites numerous brands throughout the Tata ecosystem in unprecedented ways." The app, which has been in development for over a year, will provide users with one-stop access to Tata's in-house brands such as Croma, Westside, AirAsia India, the Taj chain of luxury hotels, and BigBasket.

Here are some features one should look out for:

The app gives users access to a variety of Tata services, including Taj hotel bookings, AirAsia ticket bookings, Croma electronics purchases, Cliq cosmetics and luxury items, and Tata Sky satellite TV management.

The programme has a premium appearance, with a contrasting sleek black backdrop and colours. The programme has a black backdrop by default, however the logo and individual icons are coloured. When compared to applications like Amazon, Swiggy, and Nykaa, the design decision appears to be remarkable.