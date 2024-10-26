Shukra Pharmaceuticals to Trident Ltd-6 stocks that can make you millionaires in 10 Years

Certain stocks have delivered returns of up to 20,000% in 10 years. These penny stocks, priced below ₹1, have turned investors into millionaires. This article highlights 12 such stocks.

Business Desk: The current market downturn presents a lucrative opportunity for investors. A sound strategy, coupled with astute stock selection, can yield substantial returns. Some stocks, chosen at the right time, have created millionaires. While high-risk, even a single well-performing stock can significantly impact your portfolio. We present 12 stocks priced below ₹1 a decade ago that turned a ₹1 lakh investment into over ₹2 crore.

1. Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share

Topping the list is Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd, delivering over 20,744% returns in 10 years. Priced at ₹0.25 in 2013, it reached ₹64.34 on October 24, 2024. A ₹1 lakh investment then would be worth over ₹2 crore today.

2. Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Share

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd, priced at ₹0.82 in April 2013, rose to ₹21.98 on October 24, 2024. Reaching ₹60.99 on April 6, 2023, it yielded a 7,338% return in 10 years.

3. Trident Ltd Share

Trident Ltd offered approximately 3,225% returns in 10 years, closing at ₹32.10 on October 24, 2024, enriching investors significantly.

4. Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd

Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd delivered a 2,990% return by 2023. It closed at ₹24 on October 24, 2024, with a 3% gain.

5. Xtglobal Infotech Ltd

Xtglobal Infotech Ltd provided a 2,923% return in 10 years (by 2023). It closed at ₹41.79 on October 24, 2024, down 2.25%.

6. Mid India Industries Ltd Share

Mid India Industries Ltd Share generated a 2,375% return by 2023. The stock closed at ₹10.05 on October 24, 2024.

Other Multibagger Stocks

Other stocks like Adroit Infotech, Radhe Developers (India), Bampsl Securities, Vista Pharmaceuticals, Dukon Infratechnologies, and BLS Infotech delivered impressive returns ranging from 1,000% to 2,268% over 10 years. Investors in these stocks have seen their portfolios multiply. Consult market experts before investing.

Note: Stock market investments are subject to market risks. Consult your financial advisor before investing.

