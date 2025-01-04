Reliance Retail to bring Shein BACK to India after 4.5 years? May compete with Myntra, Zudio

Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein is returning to India after a four-and-a-half-year ban, partnering with Reliance Retail. The relaunch will initially focus on casual western wear and other items, leveraging Reliance's Ajio platform, and aims to compete with established players like Myntra and Zudio.

Through a collaboration with Reliance Retail, Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein is returning to India following a four-and-a-half-year ban. On June 29, 2020, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) prohibited the Shein app and 200 other Chinese applications. Ajio.com, Reliance's fashion website, will host a backend test launch as part of the initial re-entry, with an emphasis on casual westernwear and other items. Although there is currently no set launch date, the distribution may gradually spread to other Reliance platforms.

This move puts Shein, which is now headquartered in Singapore, in a position to compete in the market for reasonably priced quick fashion with well-known companies like Flipkart's Myntra and Tata's Zudio. To make this return possible, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. and Shein formally partnered last year.

Shein is world's most visited fashion website

According to Similarweb statistics, Shein apparently surpassed all other fashion and clothing websites in terms of traffic in September 2024. Shein surpassed other well-known brands like Nike, H&M, and Zara, which came in second and fourth place, respectively, with a global online traffic share of 2.68% for the third quarter of 2024.

Shein's user base has grown significantly as well. According to Earnest data, the number of people conducting transactions on the Shein website increased by about 40% in August compared to January, making it the worldwide platform with the quickest rate of growth. TikTok came in second.

Shein to re-enter in India

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. and Roadget Business Pte Ltd. have a technological partnership to create a local e-commerce platform as part of their re-entry plan. The goal of this platform is to create a network of Indian suppliers and manufacturers that would make and market goods under the Shein name.

Shein's Indian retail platform would be housed on local infrastructure, according to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, guaranteeing data protection and prohibiting Shein from accessing or managing it. Reliance Retail's application has also been accepted by the Ministry of Textiles after consulting with other pertinent ministries.

