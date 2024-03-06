Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    RBI issues orders to credit card issuers to promote customer choice

    The Reserve Bank of India has instructed credit card issuers to refrain from entering into agreements that limit customers' access to services provided by other card networks. This directive aims to enhance consumer choice and competition in the credit card industry

    RBI issues orders to credit card issuers to promote customer choice
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued directives to credit card issuers on Wednesday that are aimed at enhancing consumer choice and fostering competition in the credit card industry. The central bank instructed that credit card issuers must refrain from entering into any agreements with card networks that limit customers' access to services provided by other card networks.

    The RBI's decision came following its observation of certain arrangements between card networks and card issuers that were found to restrict customers' options. Presently, authorized card networks collaborate with banks and non-bank entities for credit card issuance. The choice of card network for a customer's credit card is typically determined by the card issuer and is influenced by the bilateral agreements between the card issuers and card networks.

    Authorized card networks encompass entities such as American Express Banking Corp, Diners Club International Ltd, MasterCard Asia/Pacific Pte Ltd, National Payments Corporation of India–Rupay, and Visa Worldwide Pte Limited.

    Furthermore, the RBI mandated that card issuers must offer eligible customers the opportunity to select from multiple card networks when obtaining a new credit card. For existing cardholders, this choice should be provided at the time of card renewal, with the directive set to be effective six months from the announcement date.

    In its statement, the RBI emphasized the importance of adherence to these requirements in existing agreements, especially during amendments or renewals, as well as in new agreements.

    However, the central bank clarified that certain exemptions apply to credit card issuers with a relatively smaller number of active cards, specifically those with 10 lakh or fewer issued cards. Additionally, credit card issuers operating on their own authorized card networks are excluded from the scope of the RBI's latest circular.

    The RBI's directive aims to promote fair competition and empower consumers with greater flexibility and choice in the credit card market, aligning with broader efforts to enhance consumer protection and market transparency in the financial sector.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Byjus clarifies $533 million loan not misappropriated

    Byju's clarifies on $533 million loan, says funds not misappropriated

    Bitcoin touches all-time high of $69,191 before plummeting

    Bitcoin touches all-time high of $69,191 before plummeting

    Elon Musk loses world's richest person title to THIS person as Tesla shares tumble gcw

    Elon Musk loses world's richest person title to THIS person as Tesla shares tumble

    Swedish Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon will now be made in India

    Swedish Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon will soon be made in India

    Apple Spotify case: EU slaps over Rs 16,000 crore fine on tech giant; Check details gcw

    Apple-Spotify case: EU slaps over Rs 16,000 crore fine on tech giant; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Centre allows Kerala to borrow additional Rs 13,600 cr amid financial crisis anr

    BREAKING: Centre allows Kerala to borrow additional Rs 13,600 cr amid financial crisis

    cricket Sachin Tendulkar urges young cricketers to prioritise domestic cricket over IPL osf

    Sachin Tendulkar urges young cricketers to prioritise domestic cricket over IPL

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets MASSIVE price cut! You can buy it under Rs 1 lakh; Check deal details gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets MASSIVE price cut! You can buy it under Rs 1 lakh; Check deal details

    Alia Bhatt slammed for carrying leather bag amid backing 'Poacher' RKK

    Alia Bhatt slammed for carrying leather bag amid backing 'Poacher'

    Laapataa Ladies: Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development minister Nirmala Bhuria praises Kiran Rao's film ATG

    Laapataa Ladies: Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development minister Nirmala Bhuria praises Kiran Rao's film

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon