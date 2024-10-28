PhonePe's Rs 9 Firecracker Insurance for Diwali

PhonePe has introduced a Diwali firecracker insurance plan, priced at Rs 9. This plan offers coverage against firecracker-related accidents and covers up to four family members.

Diwali is synonymous with the sound of firecrackers. Children often don't listen and may get into trouble with firecrackers, leading to potential accidents. Let's explore how to avoid these accidents, stay safe, understand the policy, and access financial support. PhonePe has introduced a special 10-day insurance plan for Diwali called the 'PhonePe Cracker Insurance Plan.' For just ₹9, you can get insurance coverage of ₹25,000 for ten days.

This coverage applies if you are hospitalized due to a firecracker accident or if a firecracker-related injury results in death. PhonePe announced that the policy premium of ₹9 can be paid starting October 25th.

This is a short-term insurance policy. It covers four family members, including the policyholder, their spouse, and two children. The plan is available through the PhonePe app, offering instant coverage from October 25, 2024. If purchased after this date, the coverage is valid for ten days from the date of purchase.

“We are delighted to introduce PhonePe's Firecracker Insurance Plan for the festive season. This coverage provides crucial and essential protection for families, ensuring they can celebrate Diwali without fear, worry, or unexpected financial burdens,” said Vishal Gupta, CEO of PhonePe Insurance Broking Services.

Firecracker-related injuries are common across the country during Diwali. PhonePe has introduced this app to address this issue. Users can access the insurance section within the PhonePe app, select Firecracker Insurance, review the plan details, and enroll within a minute by making the payment.

How to Enroll:

Go to the Insurance section in the PhonePe app and select Firecracker Insurance from the homepage.

Review the plan details, including the ₹25,000 insurance amount and the ₹9 premium.

Review the insurer's information and get details about the plan benefits.

Fill in the policyholder's details and click 'Proceed to Pay.'

