PhonePe's Rs 9 Firecracker Insurance for Diwali

PhonePe has introduced a Diwali firecracker insurance plan, priced at Rs 9. This plan offers coverage against firecracker-related accidents and covers up to four family members.

PhonePe Rs 9 Firecracker Insurance for Diwali RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 2:11 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 2:11 PM IST

Diwali is synonymous with the sound of firecrackers. Children often don't listen and may get into trouble with firecrackers, leading to potential accidents. Let's explore how to avoid these accidents, stay safe, understand the policy, and access financial support. PhonePe has introduced a special 10-day insurance plan for Diwali called the 'PhonePe Cracker Insurance Plan.' For just ₹9, you can get insurance coverage of ₹25,000 for ten days.

This coverage applies if you are hospitalized due to a firecracker accident or if a firecracker-related injury results in death. PhonePe announced that the policy premium of ₹9 can be paid starting October 25th.

This is a short-term insurance policy. It covers four family members, including the policyholder, their spouse, and two children. The plan is available through the PhonePe app, offering instant coverage from October 25, 2024. If purchased after this date, the coverage is valid for ten days from the date of purchase.

“We are delighted to introduce PhonePe's Firecracker Insurance Plan for the festive season. This coverage provides crucial and essential protection for families, ensuring they can celebrate Diwali without fear, worry, or unexpected financial burdens,” said Vishal Gupta, CEO of PhonePe Insurance Broking Services.

Firecracker-related injuries are common across the country during Diwali. PhonePe has introduced this app to address this issue. Users can access the insurance section within the PhonePe app, select Firecracker Insurance, review the plan details, and enroll within a minute by making the payment.

How to Enroll:
Go to the Insurance section in the PhonePe app and select Firecracker Insurance from the homepage.

Review the plan details, including the ₹25,000 insurance amount and the ₹9 premium.

Review the insurer's information and get details about the plan benefits.

Fill in the policyholder's details and click 'Proceed to Pay.'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

10 amazing uses of your bank ATM card RBA

10 amazing uses of your bank ATM card

Term Insurance Benefits, Family Protection, and Financial Planning RBA

What is term insurance? How does it provide financial security?

Kerala Gold Rate October 28 2024: Rate of 8 gram DROPS; Check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate October 28 2024: Rate of 8 gram DROPS; Check details

Bengaluru rains fuel Namma metro surge: BMRCL hits highest October 2024 revenue with 1.85 crore ridership vkp

Bengaluru rains fuel Namma metro surge: BMRCL hits highest October 2024 revenue with 1.85 crore ridership

Bengaluru GOLD rate update on October 28, 2024: Latest prices of 1gm, 8gm and 10gm gold vkp

Bengaluru GOLD rate update on October 28, 2024: Latest prices of 1gm, 8gm and 10gm gold

Recent Stories

Get ready! Top 5 budget-friendly cars set to hit the market gcw

Get ready! Top 5 budget-friendly cars set to hit the market

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan talks about his jail experience RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan talks about his jail experience and more

6 Tips for a natural look with false eyelashes RTM

6 Tips for a natural look with false eyelashes

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on ATG

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on

These Celebrities will celebrate their first Diwali as parents: Deepika Padukone and more

These Celebrities will celebrate their first Diwali as parents

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon