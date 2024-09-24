Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel prices for September 24 announced: Check city-wise rates

    This article provides the latest petrol and diesel price updates for September 24 in major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Gurugram, and Noida. It also briefly explains the factors influencing these prices, such as crude oil costs and taxes.

    Petrol diesel prices for September 24 announced: Check city-wise rates
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 8:49 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 8:51 AM IST

    The most recent updates on fuel and diesel prices have been revealed, providing both comfort and alarm to customers across the country. Every day at 6 a.m., oil marketing companies (OMCs) announce the price of gasoline and diesel, which stays stable despite the commodities' inherent volatility.

    Here's a detailed look at the revised rates as of September 24:

    In Delhi, the Petrol price today is Rs 94.72 and the diesel price today is Rs 87.62 per litre

    In Mumbai, the petrol price today is Rs 103.44 and the diesel price is Rs 89.97 per litre

    In Bengaluru, the Petrol price today is Rs 102.86 and the diesel price today is Rs 88.94 per litre

    In Chennai, the Petrol price today is Rs 100.98 and the diesel price today is Rs 92.56 per litre

    In Kolkata, the Petrol price today is Rs 104.95 and the diesel price today is Rs 91.76 per litre

    In Hyderabad, the Petrol price today is Rs 107.41 and the diesel price today is Rs 95.65 per litre

    In Gurugram, the Petrol price today is Rs 95.11 and the diesel price today is Rs 87.97 per litre

    In Noida, the Petrol price today is Rs 94.80 and the diesel price today is Rs 87.93 per litre

    Crude oil is the primary raw material used in the production of gasoline and diesel, hence its price directly affects the entire cost of these fuels. As a major crude oil importer, India's gasoline and diesel prices are affected by the exchange rate between the Indian rupee and the US dollar. The national and state governments charge a variety of taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel. These taxes can vary by state, having a considerable influence on the ultimate price of gasoline and diesel.
     

