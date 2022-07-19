Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEXT100XGEMS: The Best Strategy for Cryptocurrency Marketing

    Since its beginning in 2021, the platform has quickly evolved to become one of the most popular sources of crypto and NFT news and information about new projects.

    Bengaluru, First Published Jul 19, 2022, 5:14 PM IST

    What is a Gem in crypto?

    A Gem in crypto refers to an unknown token with massive potential, use-cases, strong fundamentals which is yet to get into the public’s radar and also have relative low market capitalization.

    What is Next 100X Gems?

    Next 100X Gems is a cryptocurrency-focused social media network that provides news on cryptocurrencies and current market trends, as well as crypto project reviews, to help investors perform their own thorough research.

    Since its beginning in 2021, the platform has quickly evolved to become one of the most popular sources of crypto and NFT news and information about new projects. With a vast community of around 500,000 members, the Next 100X Gems is filled with crypto enthusiasts from all corners of the world.

    Next 100X Gems, owner Nahid Hasan running marketing campaigns for crypto NFT projects their aim is to update crypto NFT investors that both crypto and NFTs have great potential and revolutionized the digital world. These blockchain-based technologies have taken the worlds of finance, investment, science and art by storms, changing the way we look at these fields.

    “Cryptocurrency is the most important form of digital money for a fully digital future, and it draws new waves of investors who are vulnerable to frauds and other issues that are common in the crypto sector.” In order to combat this, we have established a friendly and supportive community that works together to assess projects’ strengths and weaknesses, according to Next 100X Gems”.

    Next 100x Gems considers the value and worth of crypto-NFTs as a component of the future and begins working on various social media platforms in 2021 to aware crypto-NFT enthusiasts of the newest crypto projects and become the most well-liked sources of news for crypto and NFTs among 83,000 members from all over the world.

    Another remarkable feature of the Next 100X Gems community is its capacity to bring people from different backgrounds together via their shared passion for crypto-NFTs. The Next 100x Gems staff strives to be objective and neutral as one of the largest cryptocurrency review and news sites in the industry. They accomplish this by outlining the initiatives’ weaknesses and risks in addition to their advantages.

    "We believe this will help prospective projects create a strong hold within the community and attract more investors even before the token launch," a spokesperson for the Next 100X Gems team explained. The Next 100X Gems platform provides extensive, yet easily digestible, analysis of crypto projects.

    Not only is Next 100X Gems focused on the promising future of cryptocurrencies and NFT, but you can also follow them on all of their social media channels to stay up to current on the latest information. 

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/Next100XGEMS

    Instagram: http://www.Instagram.com/Next100XGEMS

    Facebook: http://fb.com/Next100XGems

    Websites: https://next100xgems.io/

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2022, 5:50 PM IST
