Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani steal limelight at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration dinner in Washington

Donald Trump swearing in dinner: America's new President, Donald Trump, was sworn in on January 20th. A dinner was held in Washington D.C. just before his inauguration ceremony, which was attended by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani. Many of the world's leading industrialists, global business leaders, and Trump's cabinet members were present on this special occasion.

According to reports, the Ambani family was specially invited to the 'candlelight dinner' held the night before Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony. After this dinner, Ambani took pictures with industry leaders and Donald Trump. In the pictures clicked during the dinner party, Mukesh Ambani was seen in a black suit. At the same time, his wife Nita Ambani was seen in a black saree, an emerald necklace, and an overcoat.

Kalpesh Mehta shared the pictures

Real estate businessman Kalpesh Mehta shared some pictures with Ambani on Instagram. Along with this, he wrote - "With Nita and Mukesh Ambani at President Trump's inauguration ceremony." Apart from the Ambani family, many prominent figures from the Indian industrial world attended this dinner party, including Pankaj Bansal, Managing Director of M3M Developers, and Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers. Kalpesh Mehta has played an important role in establishing Trump Towers in India.

Zuckerberg-Bezos were also there

Apart from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos also attended this dinner. Kalpesh Mehta has also shared a video of this dinner party, in which Donald Trump is seen admiring the fireworks with his wife Melania. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of America on January 20. However, before Joe Biden, he was also the 45th President of the US.

