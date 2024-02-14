Microsoft employees share video showcasing perks of working at tech giant; video goes viral (WATCH)

A video of the perks available to the employees at the company was recently shared on social media and went viral in no time. The reel was shared by a software development engineer at the company.

The IT behemoth Microsoft is renowned for its exceptional culture and services. It seems like Microsoft employees have it everything, with a beautiful campus, complimentary refreshments, a sleep room, flexible work schedules, and a positive work-life balance. Recently, a video showcasing the company's employee benefits was posted on social media and quickly gained popularity.

The reel was shared by a software development engineer at the company. In the video, the employees participated in a trend that highlighted the advantages of their jobs. It looks that the video was filmed at the company's massive 54-acre site in Hyderabad.

Every level of the office has a 24-hour multi-cuisine restaurant that is available to the public, along with casual gathering areas for coffee breaks. An employee said that they have enough business t-shirts to last them the entire week and that they are permitted to work from anyplace. They also work on projects spanning from AI to gaming, have a sleep room, and have an excellent work-life balance.

According to Microsoft's website, "The campus also affords amenities like a 24x7 ambulance & pharmacy, a landscaped 800-seater outdoor amphitheatre, air-conditioned bus services with WiFi connectivity, dedicated banks and ATMs as well as a fully equipped gymnasium with trainers, yoga and aerobics classes."

The video has accumulated over 35,000 likes since it was shared. The video was approved by the corporation itself, which posted a heart-emoji-filled response in the comments section stating, "It's a post by our Microsoft employees, ofcourse it's gonna be wholesome!"