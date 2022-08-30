Metamortals (MORT) and eCash (XEC): These 2 Coins Will See Huge Profits After the Crypto Crash

In the game section of Metamortals (MORT), which is shown as one of the most important parts of the ecosystem, there are many areas where play-to-earn mechanics can be used.

Cryptocurrency markets, which have been fluctuating for a while, are spending their last days before a potential bull rally occurs. The market, revived with the movement seen in altcoins, already offers profitable investments. During this period, investors are particularly interested in altcoins and new projects to be developed. Aiming to bring together game mechanics and decentralized finance, the Metamortals (MORT) ecosystem attracts investor attention as one of the brightest projects of the recent period.

Metamortals (MORT): The Shining Star of the Marketplace

The Metamortals (MORT) ecosystem is progressing with a very comprehensive roadmap. It is stated that yield farming and staking applications will take place in the ecosystem. Investors can also participate in DAO management while earning passive income through the MORT token.

In the game section of Metamortals (MORT), which is shown as one of the most important parts of the ecosystem, there are many areas where play-to-earn mechanics can be used. The ecosystem combines PvE and PvP game types and plans to gather professional and new players together. Items to be obtained in-game can be exchanged for MORT tokens. The Metamortals (MORT) ecosystem, which is also planned to act as an incubator for new applications and blockchain projects, targets a wide audience with these features.

eCash (XEC): Backed by a Strong Community

The project's native token, XEC, is a cryptocurrency limited to a supply of 21 trillion units. As a governance token, eCash (XEC) is tasked with ensuring the decentralization of the platform. People who own the XEC token reside in the platform's DAO and participate in the decision mechanism. XEC token holders who vote on key decisions also have the right to submit proposals related to determining community rates. It is used to create tokens or develop dApps within the XEC platform. The eCash (XEC) token, which is mandatory for smart contracts to work, is used as a payment instrument for contract activation.

The eCash (XEC) token gained 76% value, having a good momentum, and peaked. With a market capitalization of $727 million, XEC ranks 57th among cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume and is a cryptocurrency with a daily transaction of $16 million. The current market value of the XEC token, which has a supply of 19 trillion units in circulation, is at the level of $0.00003.

Ethereum (ETH): Still Powerful

Ethereum (ETH) is a decentralized platform that runs smart contracts, which are applications that look to preserve privacy and prevent the possibility of fraud or third-party interference. In the Ethereum protocol and blockchain, there is a price for each operation. The general purpose of Ethereum (ETH) is to be a platform for building decentralized applications (dApps), but it is also used as a cryptocurrency.

ETH is the currency or "token" used to pay for operations on the Ethereum (ETH) network. One of its key features is its Turing-completeness, meaning it can execute programs exactly as they are written. This makes it incredibly versatile but also very complex. The complexity means that there is a greater risk of things going wrong, which was seen in 2022 when a significant crypto crash occurred. However, Ethereum has begun to recover and remains one of the most popular cryptocurrencies.

Final Thoughts:

In the midst of this crypto crash, two coins are set to see their profits skyrocket. Metamortals (MORT) and eCash (XEC) are both on the rise, with MORT seeing a massive increase in value in recent weeks. Both coins have unique selling points that will make them attractive to investors in the coming months. If you’re looking for a coin that is likely to see big gains after the market rebounds, look no further than MORT and XEC.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content