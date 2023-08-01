LPG cylinder price today: 19-kg cylinder rates slashed; check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders have been slashed by Rs 99.75. The rates of 19 kg LPG cylinder were last revised on July 4 this year. The prices of 14.2 kg LPG cylinders or domestic cooking gas cylinders have not been revised.

State-backed oil marketing companies have reduced the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 99.75 per cylinder with effect from Tuesday. Now 19 kg cylinder will be available in Delhi for Rs 1680, which was till now available for Rs 1780. These prices have come into effect from 1 August 2023 i.e. from today. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has updated the new rates on its website.

Regarding other metros, the commercial cylinder will cost Rs 1802.50 rather than Rs 1895.50 in Kolkata. After that, a 19 kg petrol cylinder in Mumbai would cost Rs 1640.50 as opposed to Rs 1733.50. In Chennai, the price of the cylinder has been reduced by Rs 92.50 to Rs 1852.50. In Mumbai and Kolkata, the cost of a petrol cylinder has significantly decreased by Rs 93.

The rates of 19 kg LPG cylinder were last revised on July 4 this year.

Meanwhile, prices of 14.2 kg LPG cylinders or domestic cooking gas cylinders have not been revised. The previous change in home cooking gas cylinder prices took place on 1 March of this year. In Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, a 14.2 kilogramme LPG cylinder is priced at Rs 1,103, Rs 1,129, Rs 1,102.50, and Rs 1,118.50, respectively.

LPG cylinder rates are revised on the first day of every month. LPG cylinder rates were increased for the first time in June after price cuts in April, May and June. LPG cylinder prices were last hiked on March 1 by Rs 50 per cylinder, after which rates were slashed by Rs 91.50 per cylinder in April and by Rs 171.50 in May.

You can see the price of LPG in your city by visiting the website of IOCL. Not only this, you can also check the list of its previous prices in metros.



