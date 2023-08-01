Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LPG cylinder price today: 19-kg cylinder rates slashed; check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

    Prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders have been slashed by Rs 99.75. The rates of 19 kg LPG cylinder were last revised on July 4 this year. The prices of 14.2 kg LPG cylinders or domestic cooking gas cylinders have not been revised.

    LPG cylinder price today 19 kg cylinder rates slashed check latest prices in Delhi Mumbai other cities gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 9:59 AM IST

    State-backed oil marketing companies have reduced the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 99.75 per cylinder with effect from Tuesday.  Now 19 kg cylinder will be available in Delhi for Rs 1680, which was till now available for Rs 1780. These prices have come into effect from 1 August 2023 i.e. from today. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has updated the new rates on its website.

    Regarding other metros, the commercial cylinder will cost Rs 1802.50 rather than Rs 1895.50 in Kolkata. After that, a 19 kg petrol cylinder in Mumbai would cost Rs 1640.50 as opposed to Rs 1733.50. In Chennai, the price of the cylinder has been reduced by Rs 92.50 to Rs 1852.50. In Mumbai and Kolkata, the cost of a petrol cylinder has significantly decreased by Rs 93.

    The rates of 19 kg LPG cylinder were last revised on July 4 this year.

    Meanwhile, prices of 14.2 kg LPG cylinders or domestic cooking gas cylinders have not been revised. The previous change in home cooking gas cylinder prices took place on 1 March of this year. In Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, a 14.2 kilogramme LPG cylinder is priced at Rs 1,103, Rs 1,129, Rs 1,102.50, and Rs 1,118.50, respectively.

    LPG cylinder rates are revised on the first day of every month. LPG cylinder rates were increased for the first time in June after price cuts in April, May and June. LPG cylinder prices were last hiked on March 1 by Rs 50 per cylinder, after which rates were slashed by Rs 91.50 per cylinder in April and by Rs 171.50 in May. 

    You can see the price of LPG in your city by visiting the website of IOCL. Not only this, you can also check the list of its previous prices in metros. 


     

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 9:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol and diesel price today August 1 Check latest rates in Delhi Mumbai and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 1: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Life lessons from billionaire Richard Branson: Can an introvert can be a good leader?

    Life lessons from billionaire Richard Branson: Can an introvert can be a good leader?

    Bright as hell Elon Musk's glowing 'X' logo installation atop HQ in San Francisco leaves neighbours fuming snt

    'Bright as hell': Elon Musk's glowing 'X' logo installation atop HQ in San Francisco leaves neighbours fuming

    Foxconn signs Rs 1600 crore deal to set up manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu gcw

    Foxconn signs Rs 1,600 crore deal to set up manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu

    Petrol and diesel price today July 31 Check latest rates in Delhi Mumbai and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 31: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-376 Results 1 Aug 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-376 Results 1 Aug 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes HERE

    Aditya Roy Kapur finally gives reaction over his 'leaked' vacation pics with rumoured GF Ananya Panday vma

    Aditya Roy Kapur finally gives reaction over his 'leaked' vacation pics with rumoured GF Ananya Panday

    Cricket Jasprit Bumrah makes a return to lead T20 side in the series against Ireland osf

    Jasprit Bumrah makes a return to lead T20 side in the series against Ireland

    Haryana violence 3 dead in communal clashes schools colleges closed today internet suspended gcw

    Haryana violence: 3 dead in communal clashes; schools, colleges closed today, internet suspended

    Bengaluru to host India's first Coffee Conference in September vkp

    Bengaluru to host India’s first World Coffee Conference in September

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon