Logarithmic Finance likely to perform better than GateToken & 1 Inch Network combined together

Logarithmic Finance (LOG), a new crypto project, has shown signs of yielding some of the best returns in cryptocurrency.

The crypto market is undoubtedly expanding and it is only normal for crypto traders to flow with in with trends. Whether to cryptocurrency or have been a regular player, you need to explore the crypto market and figure out the growing opportunities.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG), a new crypto project, has shown signs of yielding some of the best returns in cryptocurrency. Even in presale stage, it has shown the prospects of outshining crypto projects like Gate Token (GT) and 1 Inch Network (1INCH). But what makes this new venture stand out? What makes it a possible better purchase?

Continue reading to gain more insight…

Gate Token (GT)

GateToken (GT) is the allocated token of Gate.io. It is used to power the platform, pay gas fees, facilitate liquidity between cryptocurrencies, and much more. it is a token that is intricately linked to the exchange's chain and how it operates. Gate Token (GT) has the sole ability to give its exchange users a high-performance trading experience – this is their most significant feature.

Additionally, it offers advantages that include fee reductions and quick, easy transactions. Owning the token may be advantageous due to its potential value to appreciate as well as

the fact that the platform uses it for buybacks and burns, in addition to the passive income it generates.

Gate.io allocated 20% of its operating profit towards GT buybacks and burns in accordance with the project's repurchase plans. 25% of the tokens come from the reserve for marketing and ecosystem expansion, while 75% are purchased on open markets. For the sake of transparency, the initiative also stated that it would reveal burn transactions every three months.

1 Inch Network (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) was established in May 2019 by Surjey Kunz and Anton Bukov during an ETH Global hackathon and it is built on the Ethereum blockchain.

1inch Network (1INCH) has been able to gain attention in the crypto market because of its similarities to many well-known travel booking websites. Like these services, 1inch compares cryptocurrency prices and trading costs across a number of decentralized exchanges, aggregating prices from hundreds of airline, hotel, and travel provider websites.

A number of significant cryptocurrency exchanges, as well as 1inch's own exchange, support 1INCH coin. 1INCH is supported by Binance, KuCoin, Huobi Global and FTX. The biggest market for trading 1INCH for cryptocurrency is Binance, and the biggest market for trading Tether is the 1INCH exchange itself.

By putting their crypto assets in the 1inch liquidity pools, users of the protocol, can get passive income from their digital assets. Traders that execute deals using the 1inch decentralized exchange can then use the cryptocurrencies stored in liquidity pools as the other side of transactions. The "LP tokens" that liquidity providers receive in return can be staked or traded for other cryptocurrencies.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

The collaboration between users and inventors is be made simpler via the use of Logarithmic Finance (LOG), which is a new Layer-3 exchanging protocol. Thanks to the development of this platform, Logarithmic Finance (LOG) users will have access to a safe and non-custodial DeFi (Decentralised Finance) platform.

Every blockchain network, including Ethereum (ETH), Tezos (XTZ), Solana (SOL), Binance Smart Chain (BNB), Avalanche (AVAX), and Polygon (MATIC), will allow LOG innovators to raise more funds. The advantages that LOG holders will enjoy from taking part in the platform's ecosystem are emphasized in the Logarithmic Finance (LOG) roadmap. The cryptocurrency will offer exclusive pool access and stacking.

NFT auctions where NFTs may be exchanged for cryptocurrencies or stablecoins will only be accessible to members of the LOG community and the gas prices for these transactions will be reduced by 80%.

To participate in the presale, use the links below:

Presale: https://presale.logarithmic.finance/register

Website: https://logarithmic.finance/

Disclaimer: This is a featured content