Kerala Gold Rate Today, September 21 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold again RISES; Check details

Gold prices have reached new heights, with the international price rising from $1,800 last November to $2,622, an increase of over $800. In India, the price per gram has surpassed the previous record of Rs 6,895 set in May, now reaching Rs 6,960.

Thiruvananthapuram: In Kerala, gold prices have hit a record high. The rate per gram climbed by Rs 75, now stands at Rs 6,960, and the cost of a sovereign surged by Rs 600, reaching Rs 55,680.

The rate for 18-carat gold is Rs 5,775 per gram, with 24-carat gold bars priced near Rs 77 lakh per kilogram. The Indian rupee has gained some strength, trading at 83.50 against the US dollar. While the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut had little effect on gold prices, the recent spike is linked to tensions in the Middle East.

Last November, the global price of gold was $1,800, but it has since increased by over $800, now standing at $2,622. On May 20, the gold price per gram was Rs 6,895, a record that has now been broken. The surge in gold prices is being fueled by a substantial rise in investments, even when there are minor dips in the price.

Today 22 Carat Gold Price Per Gram in Kerala

1 gram- Rs 6,960

8 gram- Rs 55,680

10 gram- Rs 69,600

100 gram- Rs 6,96,000

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram

1 gram- Rs 7,593

8 gram- Rs 60,744

10 gram- Rs 75, 930

100 gram- Rs 7,59,300

Today 18 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram

1 gram- Rs 5695

8 gram- Rs 45,560

10 gram- Rs 56,950

100 gram- Rs 5,69,500



Latest Videos