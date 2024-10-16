Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 16 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold crosses Rs 57,000; Check details

    As of October 16, gold prices have risen in the state by Rs 360 per sovereign (8 grams) and cross Rs 57,000 for the first time. 

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 16 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold crosses Rs 57,000; Check details dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 11:33 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 11:33 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The gold prices in the state have surged today (Oct 15), by Rs 360 per 8 grams and cross Rs 57,000 for the first time. The price for one sovereign (8 gm) of gold is Rs 57,120. 

    The gold prices dropped in the first days of October but later touched at an all-time records price of Rs 56,960. It again dropped by Rs 200 on October 15 but reached record price today.

    The price of gold in Kerala has risen following a global surge, with international prices crossing the $2700 mark. As of today, the Indian rupee's exchange rate stands at 84.04. Consequently, the bank rate for 24-carat gold bar has surpassed Rs 79 lakh per kilogram.

    The increased demand for gold as a safe-haven investment has driven up prices. To purchase one pavun (8 grams) of gold, buyers would need to shell out at least Rs 62,000, factoring in a 5% making charge, 3% GST, and other applicable charges.

    The price of one gram of 22-carat gold today is Rs 7,140, while one gram of 18-carat gold is priced at Rs 5,900. The silver prices are unchanged, with the current price of one gram of silver at Rs 98.

    Gold Prices in October at a Glance

    October 1: The price of one pavan (8 grams) of gold decreased by Rs 240, bringing the market price to Rs 56,400.

    October 2: Price increased by Rs 400, raising the market price to Rs 56,800.

    October 3: Price rose by Rs 80, resulting in a market price of Rs 56,880.

    October 4: Price increased again by Rs 80, leading to a market price of Rs 56,960.

    October 5: No change in gold prices; the market price remains at Rs 56,960.

    October 6: No change

    October 7: Price dropped by Rs 20 per gram taking the price of one sovereign to Rs 56,800.

    October 8: No change

    October 9: Price drops by Rs 70 per gram, with price of one sovereign at Rs 56,240

    October 10: Price drops by Rs 5 per gram, taking price of 8 grams of gold to Rs 56,200

    October 11: Price rises by Rs 70 per gram, with price of one sovereign at Rs 56,760

    October 12: Gold prices rise by Rs 200 per 8 grams, with price reaching Rs 56,960

    October 13: No change

    October 14: No change

    October 15: Price drop by Rs 25 per gram, with one sovereign sold at Rs 56,760

    October 16: Gold prices rise by Rs 45 per gram taking price of 8 grams to Rs 57,120

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 16, 2024: Latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 16, 2024: Latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here

    Fresh petrol, diesel prices today, October 16, 2024: Check out fuel rates in your city AJR

    Fresh petrol, diesel prices today, October 16, 2024: Check out fuel rates in your city

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 15 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold DROPS; Check details dmn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 15 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold DROPS; Check details

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 15, 2024: Latest prices of 8gm, 10gm gold updated here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 15, 2024: Latest prices of 8gm, 10gm gold updated here

    Petrol diesel prices today, October 15, 2024: Check out NEW fuel rates in your city AJR

    Petrol, diesel prices today, October 15, 2024: Check out NEW fuel rates in your city

    Recent Stories

    Prithviraj Sukumaran net worth: Know about his salary, assets and more dmn

    Prithviraj Sukumaran net worth: Know about his salary, assets and more

    Cyclone Alert: Severe cyclone threatens Bay of Bengal; potential landfall on October 17 RBA

    Cyclone Alert: Severe cyclone threatens Bay of Bengal; potential landfall on October 17

    Diwali 2024: How many diyas to light for attracting wealth and success? NTI

    Diwali 2024: How many diyas to light for attracting wealth and success?

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details gcw

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details

    Kerala: P Sarin openly voices discontent over Congress leadership's Palakkad by-poll candidate selection dmn

    Kerala: P Sarin openly voices discontent over Congress leadership's Palakkad by-poll candidate selection

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon