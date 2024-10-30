Kerala Gold Rate October 30 2024: Gold prices hit new record; Rate of one sovereign gold crosses Rs 59,000

Gold prices in Kerala have reached a new record today, increasing by Rs 520 per gram, with the market price for one sovereign (pavan) of 22-carat gold now at Rs 59,520. This follows a rise of Rs 480 on October 29, when the price first hit Rs 59,000.
 

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 11:58 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The price of gold in the state has set a new record today, with an increase of Rs 520 per gram. On Tuesday (Oct 29), the price rose by Rs 480, reaching Rs 59,000 for the first time. Today (Oct 30), the market price of 22 carat one sovereign (pavan) of gold is Rs 59,520.

The rise in domestic gold prices reflects a more than $25 increase in international gold prices, which currently stand at $2,778, with the exchange rate for the Indian rupee at 84.07. As the U.S. presidential election approaches, gold prices continue to climb. Indicators suggest that international gold prices could surpass $2,800 before November 5.

Here’s a summary of the gold price changes for the last five days:

October 26: The price of one gram of gold increased by Rs 520, bringing the market price to Rs 58,880.

October 27: There was no change in the gold price, with the market price remaining at Rs 58,880.

October 28: The price of one gram of gold decreased by Rs 80, lowering the market price to Rs 58,520.

October 29: The price increased by Rs 480, raising the market price to Rs 59,000.

October 30: The price increased again by Rs 520, bringing the market price to Rs 59,520

