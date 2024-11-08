Kerala Gold Rate November 8 2024: Price of 8 gram gold RISES significantly; check details

Gold prices in Kerala have risen today (Nov 8) after a drop of Rs 1320 per 8 grams yesterday.

Kerala Gold Rate November 8 2024: Price of 8 gram gold RISES significantly; check details dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 12:32 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The price of gold in the state has risen today (Nov 8) by Rs 680 for 8 grams after a major drop of Rs 1320 yesterday. The market price of 22 carat one sovereign (8 grams) of gold is Rs 58,280.

The gold prices started decreasing from November 1 with a significant drop of Rs 560. On November 2, it dropped further by Rs 120 per 8 grams and the price remained the same for the next couple of days followed by a drop of Rs 120 on November 5. There was a slight increase of Rs 80 per 8 grams on November 6.

When Donald Trump came to power in the United States, there was a significant drop in gold prices yesterday. However, today, following the release of the Federal Reserve's policies, the price of gold has started to rise again.

The price of one gram of 22-carat gold is Rs 7285, while one gram of 18-carat gold is priced at Rs 6000. The price of silver has also gone up, increasing by Re 1 to reach Rs 100 per gram.

Here’s a summary of the gold price changes in November:

November 1: Gold price drops by Rs 560 with the market dropping to Rs 59,080 for one sovereign

November 2: Gold price drops further by Rs 120 with the market prices at Rs 58,960 for 8 grams

November 3: No change

November 4: No change

November 5: Price drop of Rs 120 per 8 gram of gold as the market price reaches Rs 58,840

November 6: Gold price rises by Rs 80 per 8 grams taking the market price to Rs 58,920

November 7: Gold prices drops by Rs 1320 per 8 grams. One of the largest drops in gold prices take the market price to Rs 57,600

November 8: Gold price rises by Rs 680 per 8 grams taking the market price to Rs 58,280

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru First phase of Queen city construction begins Over 1 lakh job opportunities expected vkp

Bengaluru: First phase of Queen city construction begins; Over 1 lakh job opportunities expected

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Karnataka Onion prices likely to surge over Rs 100 soon as wholesale rates spike vkp

Karnataka: Onion prices likely to surge over Rs 100 soon as wholesale rates spike

Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 8, 2024: Check latest prices of 22k, 24k gold here vkp

Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 8, 2024: Check latest prices of 22k, 24k gold here

How to check your EPFO balance without UAN number vkp

How to check your EPFO balance without UAN number

Recent Stories

Apple iPhones sweep top 3 spots in Q3 2024 global sales, Samsung Galaxy phones claim most top 10 spots dmn

Apple iPhones sweep top 3 spots in Q3 2024 global sales, Samsung Galaxy phones claim most top 10 spots

cricket Australia A dominates India A on Day 2 of second unofficial Test scr

Australia A dominates India A on Day 2 of second unofficial Test

Love gardening Know benefits of growing plants and how it can connect you to nature anr

Love gardening? Know benefits of growing plants and how it can connect you to nature

Karnataka SHOCKER! 5-year-old boy dies in Chitradurga after father beats him for crying out of hunger vkp

Karnataka SHOCKER! 5-year-old boy dies in Chitradurga after father beats him for crying out of hunger

Low Glycemic fruits for diabetes management vkp

Low Glycemic fruits for diabetes management

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon