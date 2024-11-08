Kerala Gold Rate November 8 2024: Price of 8 gram gold RISES significantly; check details

Gold prices in Kerala have risen today (Nov 8) after a drop of Rs 1320 per 8 grams yesterday.

Thiruvananthapuram: The price of gold in the state has risen today (Nov 8) by Rs 680 for 8 grams after a major drop of Rs 1320 yesterday. The market price of 22 carat one sovereign (8 grams) of gold is Rs 58,280.

The gold prices started decreasing from November 1 with a significant drop of Rs 560. On November 2, it dropped further by Rs 120 per 8 grams and the price remained the same for the next couple of days followed by a drop of Rs 120 on November 5. There was a slight increase of Rs 80 per 8 grams on November 6.

When Donald Trump came to power in the United States, there was a significant drop in gold prices yesterday. However, today, following the release of the Federal Reserve's policies, the price of gold has started to rise again.

The price of one gram of 22-carat gold is Rs 7285, while one gram of 18-carat gold is priced at Rs 6000. The price of silver has also gone up, increasing by Re 1 to reach Rs 100 per gram.

Here’s a summary of the gold price changes in November:

November 1: Gold price drops by Rs 560 with the market dropping to Rs 59,080 for one sovereign

November 2: Gold price drops further by Rs 120 with the market prices at Rs 58,960 for 8 grams

November 3: No change

November 4: No change

November 5: Price drop of Rs 120 per 8 gram of gold as the market price reaches Rs 58,840

November 6: Gold price rises by Rs 80 per 8 grams taking the market price to Rs 58,920

November 7: Gold prices drops by Rs 1320 per 8 grams. One of the largest drops in gold prices take the market price to Rs 57,600

November 8: Gold price rises by Rs 680 per 8 grams taking the market price to Rs 58,280

