Kerala Gold Rate November 4 2024: Gold price below Rs 59,000 for 8 grams

Gold prices in Kerala remain unchanged today (Nov 4) after dropping by Rs 120 per 8 grams on November 2.
 

Kerala Gold Rate November 4 2024: Gold price below Rs 59,000 for 8 grams
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 12:27 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The price of gold in the state remains unchanged today, after recording a drop of Rs 560 per 8 grams on November 1 and a subsequent drop of Rs 120 on November 2. Today (Nov 4), the market price of 22 carat one sovereign (pavan) of gold is Rs 58,960.

It is indicated that large investors have started taking profits at elevated prices, which has led to a decline in market prices. There are expectations that gold prices may continue to drop in the coming days. This reduction in prices is seen as a significant relief for the wedding market.

The price of one gram of 22-carat gold is Rs 7,370, while the price of one gram of 18-carat gold is Rs 6,075. There has been no change in the price of silver, which remains at Rs 103 per gram.

Here’s a summary of the gold price changes in November:

November 1: Gold price drops by Rs 560 with the market dropping to Rs 59,080 for one sovereing

November 2: Gold price drops further by Rs 120 with the market prices at Rs 58,960 for 8 grams

November 3: No change

November 4: No change

