Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Which company is offering the best plan for YOU?

Reliance's Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced plan increases a few days ago. As of today, July 3, Jio and Airtel's revised plan rates are in effect. However, as of tomorrow, July 4, Vodafone Idea's plan tariffs will be implemented. This implies that you will be required to pay more for their services if you have been using any of these three connections. The telecom firms provided a window for customers to recharge using the previous plans before the new rates take effect, which may come as bad news to those on a tight budget.

Check out Reliance Jio plans

Jio's one-month prepaid tariffs have undergone major modifications. The starting package, which used to cost Rs 155, is now available for Rs 189. For 28 days, this package offers 2 GB of internet, unlimited phone calls, and SMS perks. The well-liked Rs 249 package, which now offers unlimited calls and SMS in addition to 1 GB of daily data, has been raised to Rs 299 from Rs 249.

The Rs 449 package, which offers 3GB of data per day, has replaced the Rs 399 plan for consumers with greater data requirements. Jio's two-month rates have also been modified; the 1.5 GB daily data package that was previously priced at Rs 579 is now available for Rs 629. Likewise, the Rs 629 package (which was before available for Rs 533) now offers 2 GB of data each day for 56 days.

The three-month plans will also alter for long-term subscribers. Formerly priced at Rs 666, the Rs 799 package now costs Rs 899 and provides 1.5GB of data each day. 3GB of data per day for 84 days is now included in the Rs 1199 package, up from the Rs 999 plan. The annual plans have also been updated. The Rs 3599 plan, which was previously available for Rs 2999, now provides 2.5GB of data every day for the entire year.

Jio postpaid plans have seen adjustments too. The Rs 349 plan now costs Rs 399 and offers 30GB of data per billing cycle. The Rs 449 plan, previously Rs 399, now includes 75 GB of data per billing cycle.

Check out latest Airtel plans

The cost of Airtel's plans has also been updated. Prepaid plans starting at Rs 199 per month (formerly Rs 179) now include 100 SMS per day, 2GB of internet, and unlimited calls. Previously available for Rs 299, the Rs 349 package now offers 1.5GB of data each day. With 3GB of data each day for 28 days, the Rs 399 package was raised to Rs 449.

The Rs 579 package, formerly for Rs 479, now provides 1.5GB of daily data for 56 days for consumers who want a longer validity period. Previously available for Rs 719, the three-month Rs 859 package now offers 1.5GB of data each day for 84 days. The annual plans have also been modified; the Rs 1999 plan, which was formerly priced at Rs 1799, now provides 24GB of data for a full year.

Postpaid plans offered by Airtel have also been modified. Now, 40 GB of data with rollover, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day are included in the Rs 449 package. Families may get 190GB of data as well as subscriptions to well-known streaming services with the Rs 999 package.

Check out Vi plans:

To cater to customers who want limitless phone calls, Vi has revised its prepaid plans. The 28-day package, which used to cost Rs 179, is now available for Rs 199 and comes with 300 SMS, unlimited calls, and 2GB of internet. Previously priced at Rs 459, the 84-day package is now available for Rs 509. It provides 300 SMS, limitless calls, and 6GB of data. Long-term customers may now get a 24GB data plan, unlimited calls, and 300 SMS for Rs 1999 with the 365-day plan. The plan used to cost Rs 1799.

Vi has updated their daily data plans as well. Previously priced at Rs 269, the 1GB daily package for 28 days now costs Rs 299, which includes 100 SMS and unlimited calls daily. Formerly priced at Rs 299, the 1.5GB per day for 28 days plan now costs Rs 349 and comes with extra advantages including weekend data rollover, Data Delight, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. Now available for Rs 379, the 2GB daily plan for 28 days (formerly priced at Rs 319) offers the same additional features as the Rs 349 plan.

In addition to the main plans, Vi has revised its data add-ons. The 1-day data add-on now costs Rs 22, up from Rs 19, offering 1GB of data. The 3-day data add-on, previously Rs 39, is now Rs 48, providing 6GB of data.

