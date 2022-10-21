Infosys agrees for external gig work for employees with managers' prior consent

Amid the entire buzz around moonlighting, India’s second-largest IT firm Infosys has allowed its employees to take up gig work in their personal time, after getting the prior consent of their manager. According to an internal email addressed to managers at Infosys, the company has notified its managers about the company’s guidelines around gig work.

Bengaluru-based Infosys has allowed its staff to take up external 'gig' work on the side with the prior consent of their manager and BP-HR, provided such an engagement does not compete with the firm, its clients or pose conflict of interest.

The business, which is the first significant provider of software services in the nation, explained to staff members how they might take on "gig" work in an internal message. A few days prior, Infosys said that it did not condone moonlighting and that any workers who had engaged in dual employment within the previous 12 months had been sacked.

The development also occurs at a time when the controversy about working two jobs at once has made news. Moonlighting is the practise of employees doing multiple jobs at once by taking on side employment.

Also Read | No plans for layoffs: Twitter to employees after Elon Musk's job cut remarks

However, neither "gig" employment nor "moonlighting" were defined by the IT services company. Analysts say the decision may help the company handle certain retention issues since it enables staff to pursue their passions in technology while pursuing new sources of income, albeit with hard restrictions.

Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys, previously stated that the company does not support multiple employment. "We don't support dual employment... if we found... in the past, employee doing blatant work in two specific companies where there is a confidentiality issue, we have let go of them in the last 12 months," he had said.

Also Read | Google fined Rs 1337.76 crore by India for abusing its position

Infosys is among the companies which have taken a strong stance on moonlighting. Moonlighting is not tolerated, it said in a memo sent to staff earlier, and any breach of contract terms will result in disciplinary action "which might potentially lead to termination of employment."