India should have its own AI in Bhartiya languages: Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal at INSIGHT 2023

Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal emphasized the significance of building Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Indian data for everyday use during a conversation with Sadhguru at 'INSIGHT: The DNA of Success.' The discussion delved into the future of the Electric Vehicle (EV) sector and the evolution of AI. Aggarwal highlighted the explosive entrepreneurial opportunities in the EV industry, envisioning new business models that could transform product and service delivery, with India leading the way.

Sadhguru underscored the need for individuals to learn 'how to be' in a time when survival needs are increasingly outsourced to machines. He cautioned that, unless people adapt to this shift, staying mentally and physically healthy could become a significant challenge in the coming years.

Aggarwal discussed Ola's endeavours in the EV sector, including its aim to establish India's largest Gigafactory. He shared insights into cutting-edge technologies in lithium battery manufacturing, foreseeing advancements that could enable electric technology to power commercial planes.

Addressing the potential of AI, Aggarwal stressed the importance of creating an Indian paradigm for AI by incorporating diverse Indian data, including regional languages. He highlighted that current AI systems rely heavily on non-Indian data from the internet, emphasizing the need for a more culturally assimilated and useful AI for the common man.

Other speakers at the event included Vinod K Dasari, Chairman of Vinita Health and Tresa Motors, who discussed leadership in the face of adversity, and Mithun Sacheti, founder of Caratlane, who shared his inspirational journey in creating a successful online jewelry marketing business.

The event aims to provide participants with actionable insights for scaling both their businesses and personal leadership effectiveness. With additional engaging speaker sessions planned, attendees anticipate gaining valuable knowledge for future endeavours.