India's food inflation drops below 5% in February, first time since June 2023: UBI Report

Food inflation, a major component of retail inflation, is estimated to have fallen further to 4.66 per cent in February 2025, marking a significant decline. This is the first time since June 2023 that food inflation has likely dropped below the 5 per cent level.

India food inflation drops below 5% in February, first time since June 2023: UBI Report AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 8, 2025, 9:13 AM IST

The food inflation in India likely fell below 5 per cent for the first time since June 2023, says a report by Union Bank of India. The report also noted that the India's overall retail inflation is expected to have slowed down further in February 2025, falling below the 4 per cent mark, primarily due to a decline in vegetable prices.

It said "Food inflation has probably come below the 5 per cent levels for the first time after June'23". The report estimated that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation dropped to 3.94 per cent in February, compared to 4.31 per cent in January 2025.

It said "India CPI likely slowed down further to 3.94 per cent in Feb'25 as against 4.31 per cent in January'25 on account of further easing in vegetable prices, especially OPT (onion, potato & tomato)".

Food inflation, a major component of retail inflation, is estimated to have fallen further to 4.66 per cent in February 2025, marking a significant decline. This is the first time since June 2023 that food inflation has likely dropped below the 5 per cent level.

The month-on-month (m/m) food inflation remained in negative territory for the fourth consecutive month, aligning with the winter season when vegetable prices typically decline.

The impact of this downward trend is evident in the vegetables CPI, which fell sharply from 11.35 per cent in January 2025 to 3.89 per cent in February 2025. On-the-ground (OTG) prices of vegetables and pulses continued to ease during the month, contributing to the overall decline in food inflation.

The report highlighted that robust kharif production and seasonal winter corrections in vegetable prices have played a crucial role in lowering food inflation. However, prices of edible oils and sugar saw an upward trend during the same period.

On the other hand, core CPI, which excludes food and fuel, inched up to 3.87 per cent in February 2025 from 3.66 per cent in January 2025, primarily due to a rally in gold prices. Meanwhile, fuel CPI remained in a deflationary zone, helping to offset some of the inflationary pressures in other categories.

The latest estimates indicate that India's inflation trajectory is on a downward trend, bringing relief to consumers and policymakers. However, fluctuations in global commodity prices and domestic food supply dynamics will continue to influence future inflation trends.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IndiGo connects Tiruchirappalli and Jaffna with non-stop flights from March 30 AJR

IndiGo connects Tiruchirappalli and Jaffna with non-stop flights from March 30

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to TCS, Infosys, Wipro: Time to build India's answer to android, iOS AJR

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to TCS, Infosys, Wipro: Time to build India's answer to android, iOS

Maha Kumbh 2025 shows the way! 600 tons of waste recycled for cleaner future AJR

Maha Kumbh 2025 shows the way! 600 tons of waste recycled for cleaner future

Karnataka Budget 2025: BJP slams Congress Govt's for presenting 'Muslim League Budget' (WATCH) snt

Karnataka Budget 2025: BJP slams Congress Govt for presenting 'Muslim League Budget' (WATCH)

Indian banks to see strong liquidity surplus by March-end: UBI Report AJR

Indian banks to see strong liquidity surplus by March-end: UBI Report

Recent Stories

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma Breakup: Shocking Reasons Revealed RBA

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma Breakup: Shocking Reasons Revealed

Rockstar to Tumbbad: 5 films with highest collection after re-release

Rockstar to Tumbbad: 5 films with highest collection after re-release

Rekha to Hema Malini: 8 actresses above 70 still fit and beauty RBA

Rekha to Hema Malini: 8 actresses above 70 still fit and beauty

Navigating Data Center Operations: A Deep Dive with Adebisi Ogunsanmi

Navigating Data Center Operations: A Deep Dive with Adebisi Ogunsanmi

Happy Women Day 2025 wishes messages quotes, SMSs, Facebook/WhatsApp status to share RBA

Happy Women’s Day 2025 wishes, messages, quotes, SMSs, Facebook/WhatsApp status to share

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | UAE Travel Made Easy for Indians: Know Cost, Eligibility, Visa-on-Arrival, E-Visa

Gulf Pulse | UAE Travel Made Easy for Indians: Know Cost, Eligibility, Visa-on-Arrival, E-Visa

Video Icon
Top 10 Indian Songs for Women’s Day | Empowering Anthems for Women!

Top 10 Indian Songs for Women’s Day | Empowering Anthems for Women!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Video Icon
Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Video Icon