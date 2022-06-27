How RoboApe (RBA), Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are Challenging the Cryptocurrency Price Plunge

Things have not been too healthy for the crypto market as this last week's cryptocurrency price plunge is more of the crypto winter 2022.

The metaverse with its 3D landscapes, web3 connections and gaming features is changing the world as we know it and cryptocurrency is right next to it at that. However, things have not been too healthy for the crypto market as this last week’s cryptocurrency price plunge is more of the crypto winter 2022.

The good news is blockchain technology is more than just the longest bear market… it’s about the right strategy and your ability to buy the dip sometimes.

It’s also about knowing what to trust when times are tough. Today we bring you three altcoins that have the potential to overcome this bear market in 2022; these are RoboApe (RBA), Ripple (XRP) and one of our favourite meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB).

RoboApe (RBA)

RoboApe is a blockchain giving the user a decentralised finance (DeFi), decentralised exchange (DEX) cryptocurrency knowledge pool on games, eSports and NFTs. It allows users to use smart contracts, create decentralised applications (dApp) and grow in cryptocurrency. Users who need new services or experiences based around memes, not very common in social media or centralised substitutes, will find their home within the RoboApe network.

The RoboApe (RBA) token, which is going for presale, is a meme token. RoboApe (RBA) seeks to readjust the traditional processes of cryptocurrency through the elimination of team incentives. Creators who join RoboApe can expect graphics, animations, memes, and education on cryptocurrency and they can even host select events.

Developers on the other hand can expect developing applications, creation of smart contracts within the ecosystem and improve the platform. This blockchain uses a burning mechanism, small fees are paid per transaction within the RoboApe ecosystem, half of them are burned and the remaining half are sent back to the respective wallet holders.

A marketplace for NFTs exists within RoboApe where users can mint NFTs equal to RoboApe Cards, which can then be sold or held. For eSports, RoboApe (RBA) intends to spearhead it through community sports challenges to further the gaming experience. Users can do the RoboApe Swap whereby RoboApe (RBA) will connect remote blockchain platforms to allow cross-chain token swapping.

There are 900 million RoboApe Tokens (RBA) currently with 270 million going for sale. Users can purchase this token at 0.006173 dollars within the presale which ends on the 29th of August 2022. It will launch on this same day and should be considered due to its amazing features and potential to survive the cryptocurrency price plunge being experienced right now.

Ripple (XRP)

As the cryptocurrency price plunge is happening Ripple (XRP) is challenging the crypto market, it’s a digital payment network that employs blockchains with its own Ripple Token (XRP) ERC-20 cryptocurrency. With Ripple (XRP), the user can conduct affordable and quick global transactions! Its token helps with converting currency and international currency transfers.

Ripple’s (XRP) token supply gets issued by an organisation with a rate set by its executives and transactions are performed by a group of pre-approved stakeholders. This differs from cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) where the mining procedure is issued at a rate pre-arranged by an algorithm.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

The next Altcoin is Shiba Inu (SHIB), a popular meme-based platform built on the Ethereum blockchain; this is in stark difference to its Dogecoin (DOGE) relative built on the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain. Shiba Inu(SHIB) can work with decentralised applications (dApps) making it flexible in usage.

Also, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is more than just a cute dog token as it has massive market potential…it achieved a peak price of 0.00008846 dollars in 2021 compared to its 0.000000000119 starting price that same year! Shiba Inualso cooperated with David Folk to construct it in the form of a gaming venture and no one should not miss out on this token that dares to challenge the crypto crash 2022.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content