GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers

GST Portal Down: The central government's GST (Goods and Services Tax) portal has experienced technical issues, causing it to be down for the past 24 hours. With the monthly and quarterly return filing deadline approaching tomorrow (January 11), traders are concerned. They are urging the government to resolve the issue and restore the portal's accessibility immediately.

Due to the GST portal's technical problems, traders are requesting an extension for the return filing deadline. They are asking for an extension until next Monday, January 13, instead of the current deadline of January 11.

The technical team has responded to the GST portal issue, confirming that the portal is currently unavailable due to maintenance. They stated that the portal is expected to be operational by noon. A statement released via the X group (formerly Twitter) under the handle GST Tech thanked users for their understanding and patience.

