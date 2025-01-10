GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers

GST (Goods and Services Tax) services have been disrupted. The GST portal has been down for the past 24 hours.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 4:05 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 4:05 PM IST

GST Portal Down: The central government's GST (Goods and Services Tax) portal has experienced technical issues, causing it to be down for the past 24 hours. With the monthly and quarterly return filing deadline approaching tomorrow (January 11), traders are concerned. They are urging the government to resolve the issue and restore the portal's accessibility immediately.

Due to the GST portal's technical problems, traders are requesting an extension for the return filing deadline. They are asking for an extension until next Monday, January 13, instead of the current deadline of January 11.

The technical team has responded to the GST portal issue, confirming that the portal is currently unavailable due to maintenance. They stated that the portal is expected to be operational by noon. A statement released via the X group (formerly Twitter) under the handle GST Tech thanked users for their understanding and patience.

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month

Bengaluru ranked best city for working women in India: 2024 survey

Over 4 crore passengers travel from Bengaluru International Airport in 2024

Quick Commerce race heats up in 2025: Amazon, Flipkart set to challenge Blinkit, Swiggy in India

Bengaluru: BMRCL targets 220 km of Namma Metro expansion in 5 years

Reliance Jio launches 5.5G network: What is it? What are the benefits? How is it different from 5G?

'Fast bowling has been my first love': India pacer Varun Aaron announces retirement from cricket

YRKHH Spoiler ALERT: Abhir's suicide attempt intensifies drama

Bigg Boss 18: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu supports Chum Darang ahead of show's finale

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

