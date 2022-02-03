  • Facebook
    G Square Housing signs MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

    The partnership reiterated the company's aggressive growth strategy in Chennai, Coimbatore and Bengaluru, as well as its plans for pan-India business expansion.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 3, 2022, 3:09 PM IST
    G Square Housing, South India's largest and most experienced land aggregator and plot promoter, today announced its partnership with MS Dhoni as their brand ambassador. The partnership reiterated the company's aggressive growth strategy in Chennai, Coimbatore and Bengaluru, as well as its plans for pan-India business expansion.

    Mr.Eshwar N. CEO of G Square Housing stated about the partnership, "By announcing this partnership with MS Dhoni, we are enthralled to be working with one of the modern era's successful batsmen and leader. We are proud and grateful to be associated with a legend like MS Dhoni. Our collaboration will empower us to expand our business across multiple geographies and position G Square Housing as India's leading plot promoter and help in strengthening our brand.”

    Speaking about the partnership MS Dhoni said G Square Housing has been providing exemplary services in the real estate sector, and I am truly delighted to be associated with one of the most trusted and reputed plot promoters. It gives me immense pleasure to be part of a Chennai based plot promoter. It is a well-known fact that my affection for Chennai and its people holds a special place in my heart. I'm looking forward to a fantastic innings with the brand!"

    G Square Housing has recently completed its ad campaign shoot with Dhoni in chennai which will be aired shortly. Also, G Square Housing is shifting its brand proposition from “Experience plot perfection” to “Your plot. Your Home. Your way” which emphasises on building your own home the way you want in your own plot. On business front G Square Housing is gearing up for new project launches in Chennai, Hosur and Coimbatore and expanding its horizons in Bengaluru.

    About G Square Housing

    G Square Housing is South India's largest and a highly experienced land promoter and aggregator with acres of land parcels. With the company’s keen sense of focus and an eye for detail, it is able to identify lands at the right time and offer it to buyers (individuals and organisations) in a hassle-free manner. G Square Housing takes pride in having an absolutely clean slate by analysing every aspect and compliance. The company has delivered over 1,000 acres of land so far and have a prestigious clientele, including major players like Murugappa Group, JK Tyres, IndiaBulls, CEAT, ELGi etc. G Square Housing is now committed to provide plots in the perfect location, of perfect size, at the perfect price with perfect legal documentation.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

