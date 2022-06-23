Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FIREPIN Token (FRPN) launches in 5 days as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) experience 10% surges

    The debut of a new cryptocurrency on the market will always garner a lot of attention and scrutiny as is the nature of the digital asset industry.

    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 4:51 PM IST

    In just five days, the long-awaited FIREPIN Token (FRPN) launches to much fanfare.

    After an extremely successful presale that resulted in a surge of over 8000% from the beginning of the presale, a lot of excitement has been generated about the community-driven DAO (decentralised autonomous organisation).

    Alongside FIREPIN Token, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have recovered well from the most recent crypto crash and look to be on the rise once again.

    How will FIREPIN Token (FRPN) debut on the crypto market?

    Especially with a project like FIREPIN Token (FRPN) that has achieved what they have in its presale, there are a lot of expectations riding on them to become an instant success and when you look at its plans in the space, it's understandable to see the following they’ve already cultivated.

    With major plans to build towards a community-driven metaverse universe, FIREPIN wants to become a key aspect of the continued growth and development of the metaverse and NFT industries.

    FIREPIN’s treasury fund was established for future investment in the metaverse and NFT industries.

    FIREPIN Token’s roadmap for the rest of the year is built around the metaverse aspect of their investment with phase one of the metaverse game development as well as the building of a game studio.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) experiences impressive growth

    As one of the best-performing coins of 2021 during the altcoin boom, Shiba Inu (SHIB), among many other top cryptocurrencies, has struggled to replicate that same success that catapulted them to a high-ranking spot on CoinMarketCap’s list of biggest cryptos in the world, measured by market cap.

    Currently the 16th biggest cryptocurrency in the world, amassing a market cap of over $5 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap, Shiba Inu has rebounded fantastically well from the latest crypto crash, having surged over 18% in the past seven days.

    SHIB’s impressive market form sees them hot on the heels of both Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and UNUS SED LEO (LEO) as they look to surpass these two cryptos.

    According to some cryptos, SHIB will fluctuate between a price of $0.00001307 and $0.00001501 by the end of the year.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) on track for steady growth

    While the current market growth isn’t as impressive as Shiba Inu, Dogecoin (DOGE) is undoubtedly on the right track as the market begins to rise once again.

    Despite the latest crypto crash where the industry as a whole lost $1 trillion, Dogecoin has remained a top 10 cryptocurrency with a market cap of $8 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    A 12.5% rise in the past seven days was a noticeable win for DOGE which, according to Elon Musk, will be accepted as payment for select merchandise from Musk’s spacecraft engineering company, SpaceX.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2022, 4:51 PM IST
