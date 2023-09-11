Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Explained: What is biofuel & why was global alliance formed at G20?

    India, Brazil, the United States, and a consortium of countries are collaborating to boost the global use of eco-friendly biofuels. Their alliance, the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA), aims to enhance biofuel technology, promote green biofuels and establish transparent regulations with input from stakeholders. Girish Linganna explains

    Explained What is biofuel and why was global alliance formed at G20?
    Author
    Girish Linganna
    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 7:59 PM IST

    India, Brazil, and the United States, along with 19 other countries and 12 international groups, said they are teaming up to work together on making environmentally friendly fuels during a meeting related to the G20. The alliance's goal is to increase the use of biofuels globally. They plan to achieve this by improving biofuel technology, promoting the use of environmentally friendly biofuels, establishing clear rules and certifications with input from various stakeholders, and becoming a central hub of knowledge and expertise.

    Their aim is to unite people from different parts of the world to enhance biofuels and encourage their widespread use. The countries that started this alliance are Argentina, Bangladesh, Italy, Mauritius, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. Canada and Singapore are not part of the founding group; they are observing from the sidelines.

    Biofuel or bioenergy is made from natural stuff like leftover crops or plant waste. Using biofuels can cut down on pollution and help countries achieve their goal of having no net carbon emissions.

    In February 2023, at the India Energy Week, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri introduced the alliance. India has set a goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. As the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, with 85% of its crude oil coming from imports, India is eager to increase its production of biofuels.

    India's Biofuel Initiatives: Advancing Sustainable and Clean Alternatives

    India is one of the leading countries in the world in promoting biofuels as a sustainable and clean alternative to fossil fuels. Biofuels are fuels derived from renewable sources such as biomass, agricultural waste, and municipal solid waste. They can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance energy security, and provide socio-economic benefits. Here are some facts about India's biofuel initiatives:

    * India launched the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA) at the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9, 2023. The GBA is a collaborative platform for nations to exchange best practices, accelerate technology development, and bolster policy frameworks for biofuels. The GBA is led by India, the United States, and Brazil, which are among the top producers and consumers of biofuels in the world.

    * India plans to increase the blending of ethanol in gasoline to 20% by 2025, up from the current level of 12%. Ethanol is a biofuel obtained from sugarcane, grains, and agricultural waste. Blending ethanol with gasoline can reduce oil imports, lower carbon emissions, and support farmers.

    * India is also setting up dozens of compressed biogas (CBG) plants across the country. CBG is a biofuel produced from organic waste such as animal dung, kitchen waste, and crop residue. CBG can be used as a substitute for natural gas in vehicles, industries, and households. CBG can also help reduce air pollution caused by burning crop stubble.

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2023, 7:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nifty hits all time high crosses 20000 points gcw

    Nifty hits all-time high, crosses 20,000 points

    Sovereign Gold Bond open for subscription; Benefits, how to invest and more

    Sovereign Gold Bond open for subscription; Benefits, how to invest and more

    Petrol Diesel Price Today, September 11: Know the fuel rate in your city

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today, September 11: Know the fuel rate in your city

    G20 Summit: Italy signals exit from China's Belt and Road Initiative

    G20 Summit: Italy signals exit from China's Belt and Road Initiative

    Petrol diesel prices today Check September 10 fuel rates in Mumbai Delhi and other cities gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 10 fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka to give free sanitary pads for school and college girls from October vkp

    Karnataka to give free sanitary pads for school and college girls from October

    Health hacks: 5 Healthy drinks that can aid in your transformative Weight Loss journey vma eai

    Health hacks: 5 Healthy drinks that can aid in your transformative Weight Loss journey

    Cricket Kohli's historic 13,000 ODI runs: A legendary journey! osf

    Kohli's historic 13,000 ODI runs: A legendary journey!

    5 incredible Indian superfoods for stronger Heart Health vma eai

    5 incredible Indian superfoods for stronger Heart Health

    Column India G20 Triumph: 5 Game-Changing Moments

    India's G20 Triumph: 5 Game-Changing Moments

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon