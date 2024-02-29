Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Explained: How Modi government is trying to catch up with China in space sector

    The Indian government, under PM Narendra Modi, has unveiled new policies to stimulate the country's private space sector, aiming to bolster its competitiveness on the global stage. These regulations seek to streamline processes, encourage foreign investment, and provide clarity for private companies interested in space-related ventures

    Explained How Modi government is trying to catch up with China is space sector
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 9:40 AM IST

    In a bid to enhance India's private space industry and compete with global counterparts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has announced significant policy changes aimed at encouraging foreign investment in rocket and satellite manufacturing. The move comes as India gears up for national elections expected in April and May.

    Pawan Goenka, chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), told Bloomberg News that the government is finalizing comprehensive regulations for the burgeoning space sector. These regulations will cover various aspects, including authorization processes, vendor policy, and supply chain management, providing clarity and guidance to local companies.

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has traditionally dominated the country's space endeavours. However, the private sector lagged due to limited participation opportunities. Over the past five years, Modi's government has initiated policy changes to open up the space industry to private players.

    The new regulations aim to simplify approval processes by streamlining the involvement of government agencies, thereby offering a single-window clearance for companies interested in space-related ventures. AK Bhatt, director general of the Indian Space Association, emphasized the importance of clarity in processes for entering rocket manufacturing and satellite services.

    Larsen & Toubro Ltd., in collaboration with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., has already secured a contract to build Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLVs), marking a significant milestone for private-sector involvement in space projects. The first PSLV with private-sector contributions is set for delivery in mid-2024.

    Additionally, Goenka's agency has invited bids from private companies to manufacture the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, indicating further opportunities for private-sector engagement. Indian space startups, buoyed by significant equity funding, are also making strides in the industry.

    While Indian startups like Skyroot Aerospace Pvt Ltd. and Agnikul Cosmos are making promising advancements, they still trail behind their Chinese counterparts in terms of rocket launches. To support these startups, ISRO is working on easing launch bottlenecks by expanding launchpad infrastructure.

    The construction of a new launch complex in Kulasekarapattinam, scheduled to open next year, will significantly enhance India's launch capacity. With these developments, India aims to foster a robust private space sector and strengthen its position in the global space race.

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 9:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India UAE CEPA business roundtable in Chennai spurs economic collaboration

    India-UAE CEPA business roundtable in Chennai spurs economic collaboration

    Airtel is doing away with plastic SIM cards, replacing them with recycled PVC SIMs

    Airtel is doing away with plastic SIM cards, replacing them with recycled PVC SIMs

    What caused Rs 6 lakh crore market meltdown on Dalal Street

    What caused Rs 6 lakh crore market meltdown on Dalal Street

    China expands State secrets law to include 'Work Secrets' in regulatory update, foreign businesses worried avv

    China expands State secrets law to include 'Work Secrets' in regulatory update, foreign businesses worried

    Berkshire Hathaway nears $1 trillion market value

    Berkshire Hathaway nears $1 trillion market value; Warren Buffett reassures shareholders

    Recent Stories

    'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan row: Rajya Sabha MP Naseer Hussain's supporter taken into custody vkp

    'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan row: Rajya Sabha MP Naseer Hussain's supporter taken into custody

    Hands soaked in bloodshed India slams Pakistan for raking up Kashmir issue at UN Human Rights Council gcw

    'Hands soaked in bloodshed....' India slams Pakistan for raking up Kashmir issue at UN Human Rights Council

    Kerala: 6 people arrested in connection death of veterinary student in Pookode University rkn

    Kerala: 6 people arrested in connection death of veterinary student in Pookode University

    Two bikers killed in tragic hit and run accident on Electronic City flyover in Bengaluru vkp

    Two bikers killed in tragic hit and run accident on Electronic City flyover in Bengaluru

    Priyanka Chopra shows off her toned physique in mirror selfie; actress prepares for new project RBA

    Priyanka Chopra shows off her toned physique in mirror selfie; actress prepares for new project

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon